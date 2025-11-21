The 5th Shillong Literary Festival 2025 commenced at Ward's Lake, Shillong, bringing together global authors like Banu Mushtaq and Francesc Miralles. The three-day event celebrates literature, culture, and creative dialogues amid cherry blossoms.

The 5th Shillong Literary Festival 2025 commenced on November 20, where eminent authors, columnists, and artists converged at the iconic Ward's Lake of Meghalaya's capital city, Shillong, currently draped in pink Cherry Blossoms. The setting offered the perfect backdrop for literary lovers, marking the beginning of three days of literary brilliance and creative dialogues.

The opening day witnessed the presence of some of the most distinguished literary and cultural figures of the region and the world, including Booker International Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq; internationally acclaimed Spanish author Francesc Miralles; Sanjoy Hazarika, Sam Dalrymple, Jerry Pinto, Prof. Desmond Kharmawphlang, Malvika Banerjee, Sonal Jain, Dennis Laishram, Patricia Mukhim; and several celebrated local writers such as Streamlet Dkhar and Valden John Pariat. Their presence lent immense gravitas and creative energy to the inaugural ceremony.

A Movement to Inspire Meghalaya's Youth

Stating that hosting the Shillong Literary Festival has become a ritual, Vijay Kumar D., Commissioner & Secretary, Tourism Department, said, "This has spawned a whole movement of engagement in colleges, schools, and institutions. The levels of interest in literature, conversations, and poetry - this festival has been able to spawn all of this. I'm sure the festival will be a huge success, and we look forward to the conversations, the interactions, and the authors who have come from far away."

"A request from our side - please take our stories to the world. And to all the young people of the state who are here, this festival is for all of you. Everything the government does, all these wonderful events, are for the young people, so that you are able to leverage these opportunities and create great things for yourselves and for the state," he added.

Booker Prize Winner Hails Festival as a 'Celebration of Stories'

Terming the Shillong Literary Festival as a Festival of Imagination, Banu Mushtaq, Booker International Prize-winning author of Heart Lamp, reflected on the city's creative spirit. "To stand in Shillong today feels like walking into a page that has been quietly waiting for me. The city of music and gentle hills has always lived in the Indian imagination as a place where stories breathe easily. I am honoured to add my own voice to that landscape. This festival, here in these hills, is a reminder of how deeply stories connect us," she said.

She added, "As we begin this celebration, I hope we allow ourselves to wander into unfamiliar narratives, to listen with patience, and to imagine with courage. Let these next days be filled with conversations that surprise us, words that challenge us, and stories that stay long after we return home."

'Ikigai' Author Credits India for His Writing Career

Sharing his bond with India and his experience in the region, Francesc Miralles, internationally acclaimed Spanish author of Ikigai, said, "I feel very honoured to be in Shillong for the first time. I am just discovering this beautiful region, but I am very attached to India in my relationship with writing books. I was a publisher and a translator of books; I studied German language and literature. But it was during my first trip to India in 1998 that I decided to become a writer. Without India, I would never have written books."

Curator Highlights Focus on Khasi and Garo Voices

Malvika Banerjee, Curator of the Shillong Literary Festival 2025, expressed her delight at returning to Ward's Lake after four years. She described it as an honour to curate the festival and shared her hope that the audience would enjoy the programme, thoughtfully crafted over the past months. She highlighted the distinct privilege of curating the Khasi and Garo programmes this year, acknowledging the guidance she received from several contributors.

"When I first came in 2021, I heard a Garo Poet; I didn't know her name. She recited a poem, and it was so beautiful when she recited the translation. So, I thought we should have these poems- these voices, because this is Shillong- this is the heart of Meghalaya. And if we don't have these sessions here in these languages, then just bringing outside voices or even having sessions just in English, with locals, will not really represent the state," she said.

Day 1 Highlights: Book Launches and Engaging Sessions

Day 1 of the festival also witnessed the launch of three books- 'Wad Shwa La Ka Tynrai' by Streamlet Dkhar (renowned Khasi poet and writer), 'Songs of Our People' by Anurag Banerjee (writer and researcher) and 'Is She Wise' by Monica Thomas, Gladinia Pyrtuh and Anthony Durpui (authors and cultural documentarians). The launches reflected the diversity of voices and the rootedness of the festival in the local literary landscape.

The day continued with an engaging session where Francesc Miralles, in conversation with Prof. Desmond Kharmawphlang, discussed the Japanese way of life that inspired Ikigai. This was followed by a conversation with Sanjoy Hazarika and Preeti Gill, exploring his journeys and the genesis of the Dibrugarh boat clinic project. A reflective segment on myths and memory unfolded through "Puri - The Shape of Water," after which a live drawing session by Dennis Laishram, readings by Valden John Pariat, and a discussion by Rosy Chamling and Hoihnu Hazel brought forward the richness of Himalayan folklore.

A special session on the bilingual children's book Is She Wise featured its authors in conversation with Moushumi Dey, highlighting Biate folktales and the wisdom of women. Another powerful session titled "Heal The World" brought together Jerry Pinto and Dr. Neena Verma to discuss empathy, grief, mental health and palliative care. A conversation between Sam Dalrymple and Cyril V.D. Diengdoh explored the five partitions that shaped modern Asia, as detailed in Shattered Lands. Later, Banu Mushtaq engaged with Patricia Mukhim on her award-winning collection Heart Lamp.

The evening closed with a session titled, "Making Khasi Literature Travel," featuring Streamlet Dkhar, Bandarilin Bairo, Alfidarie Kharsyntiew and Smti Basilica Nongpluh, who reflected on translation, literary platforms and the future of Khasi literature.

An Evening of Soulful Music

The day ended with a soulful musical performance by artists of the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, celebrating the musical talent and creative vibrancy of Meghalaya's youth. (ANI)