Shield & sword, shining sun and peepal tree: Shinde led-Sena submits its options to EC for new party symbol

This comes a day after the EC gave the 'Mashaal' symbol to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, effectively ending the Thackeray-Shinde battle for control of the Sena. Uddhav Thackeray's party will be called 'Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray,' while Eknath Shinde's party will be called 'Balasahebchi Shiv Sena.'

The Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde faction submitted three election symbol options to the Election Commission of India on Tuesday. 'Shining sun,' 'Shield and sword,' and 'Peepal Tree' are the three options.

The submission comes a day after the Election Commission gave the Shinde faction the name 'Balasahebanchi ShivSena' and asked it to provide a list of three new symbol options by October 11.

On Monday, the poll body refused to assign the symbols 'Trishul,' 'Rising Sun,' and 'Gada' to any Sena factions, claiming they were not on the list of free symbols.

The religious connotation of 'Trishul' (trident) and 'Gada' (mace) was rejected, while the 'Rising Sun' election symbol sought by both factions was reserved for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The faction led by Uddhav Thackeray was given the name 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' and the symbol of a flaming torch. The new sign will be used by Thackeray faction candidates in the upcoming by-election until the final order in the current dispute is issued.

The EC had previously barred the group led by former Maharastra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and State Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from using the 'Shiv Sena' symbol in the upcoming Andheri East by-poll on November 3.

Earlier on Monday, the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction petitioned the Delhi High Court to overturn the Election Commission's October 8 order freezing the party name and election symbol of 'bow and arrow.'

The EC stated that the interim order would be in effect "until the final determination of the dispute."

