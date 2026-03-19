Mourning the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei amid the West Asia conflict, the Shia community in Rajasthan has announced they will not celebrate Eid. They will offer prayers in old clothes with black armbands to protest.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the death of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei continue to affect communities in India, with the Shia community in Rajasthan announcing that they will not celebrate Eid this year. Members of the community will instead offer prayers, wearing black armbands as a mark of mourning. The Shia community has declared this decision across Rajasthan.

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Community Leaders Announce Mourning

Imam Syed Nazish Akbar Kazmi of Shia Jama Masjid in Jaipur said, "The Shia community in Rajasthan will not celebrate Eid. Not only men, but children and women will not wear new clothes, and we will only offer prayers without celebrating any joy. Sweets and desserts will be prepared at home, and Eid greetings will not be exchanged." Kazmi added that Ayatollah Khamenei was the community's most respected religious leader and expressed grief over his death, alleging that the United States and Israel were responsible. "Therefore, we have decided not to celebrate Eid this year, and during prayers, we will pray for the destruction of the enemy countries of Iran," he said.

On criticism about supporting Iran, Kazmi said, "People say that those who sympathise with Iran should go there, but such statements are foolish. People supporting Israel in India should be asked what Israel has ever done for India, while in Israel, cows are openly slaughtered. Iran has always stood with India."

Mutawalli of Shia Jama Masjid, Syed Qasim Takvi, added that Israel and the United States were responsible for killing their supreme religious leader and innocent children, leading the community to pray in old clothes with black armbands to express protest.

'How Can We Celebrate?': Community Members Express Grief

Meanwhile, elderly woman Najma Khatoon said that the Shia community is in distress, so how can we celebrate Eid? Children, adults, and the elderly will not wear new clothes at home, and no sweet dishes will be prepared; prayers will be offered in simplicity.

Another woman, Reshma Takvi, highlighted Khamenei's global influence and said, "The United States and Israel martyred Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei. In this moment of grief, Shia Muslims worldwide stand with his family. He always delivered a message of humanity, stood against oppression, and preached peace. That is why we are not celebrating Eid this year. Men will offer prayers in old clothes with black armbands, and children, too." She added, "We are proud Indians, but we stand with those who deliver a message of humanity. Khamenei represented Imam Hussain, who always said to stand with the oppressed."

Background of the Conflict

US-Israeli strikes resulted in the killing of Iran's 86-year-old Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The current round of conflict in West Asia, which started on February 28, has witnessed fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other. (ANI)