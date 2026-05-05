BJP's Jaiveer Shergill slammed the opposition's 'hypocrisy' for questioning West Bengal election results while accepting outcomes in Kerala and TN. This comes after BJP's decisive victory in West Bengal with 206 seats.

BJP Slams Opposition 'Hypocrisy' Over Poll Results

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill on Tuesday criticised opposition parties for alleging electoral malpractice in the assembly elections, questioning why they are putting doubt over the results of West Bengal but have no problems with the results in Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Talking on X, he said, "To dear sore losers from Opposition, SIR, Election Commission worked perfectly fine in TN & Kerala BUT SIR, EC did not work per rules in W Bengal ? Out of 20 seats with highest voter deletions, TMC won 13!!! Opposition must Think before they Speak ! Hypocrites !!"

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BJP's Landmark Victory in West Bengal

The BJP's victory in West Bengal marked a significant moment for the party as it has been a marginal player in the state, dominated for years by the Congress, Left parties, and later Trinamool Congress. As per the latest data released by the Election Commission of India, the BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in the Assembly. TMC won 81 seats. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP managed two seats, both of them won by Kabir himself. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat.

Vote Share Analysis

Despite the BJP's sweeping seat victory, the vote share revealed a more competitive undercurrent. The party secured 45.84% of the vote, while the TMC followed closely with 40.80%, highlighting that the electoral battle remained fiercely contested at the grassroots level. The CPI(M) garnered 4.45%, and Congress secured 2.97%, while other smaller parties and independents collectively contributed around 4.28%. The numbers suggest that while the BJP translated its vote share into a decisive seat advantage, the Opposition retained a substantial voter base--pointing to a divided yet shifting electorate.

Election Results in Other States

Meanwhile, Actor-turned-politician Vijay created a flutter in Tamil Nadu, as his party TVK won 108 seats in the assembly polls and pushed the two Dravadian parties to distant positions in terms of seats. Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) scored a massive victory in Keralam and the NR Congress (AINRC)-led alliance comfortably retained Puducherry. (ANI)