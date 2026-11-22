Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated the world recognizes India's economic momentum, with major global institutions forecasting GDP growth above 7%, countering challenges and affirming resilience in the current geopolitical climate.

Shekhawat Hails Global Recognition Of Indias Economic Momentum

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday said the entire world is acknowledging India's economic momentum, responding to US President Donald Trump's praise of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth.

Speaking to reporters in Jaipur, Shekhawat pointed to recent growth projections by major global institutions, noting that the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) have all forecast India's economic growth above seven per cent. "The whole world is acknowledging this. The World Bank has just announced that India's GDP growth will remain above 7.1 per cent. The IMF has announced that India's GDP growth will be 7.2 per cent. The OECD has announced that India's GDP growth will remain above 7 per cent," the Union Minister said.

Highlighting India's economic resilience amid global headwinds, Shekhawat asserted that the country is set to exceed current growth estimates by the end of the year despite geopolitical instability, supply chain disruptions, and an energy security crisis.

Taking a swipe at critics, Shekhawat added, "Now, there are some people who do not want to see the underlying intent; they do not want to see it."

Meanwhile, citing India's 7 per cent GDP growth rate and low interest rates by the central bank (RBI), US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) criticised the American central bank for keeping borrowing costs high, arguing that the US economy could achieve growth of 15 to 20 per cent if interest rates were lowered.