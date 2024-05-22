Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Shehzada has admitted...': PM Modi attacks Rahul Gandhi on system aligned against lower castes remark (WATCH)

    Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks stating that the 'system aligned against the lower caste', PM Modi on Wednesday said that the system of Congress has 'destroyed many generations of SC/ST and OBC'.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 22, 2024, 10:29 PM IST

    Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks stating that the 'system aligned against the lower caste', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the system of Congress has 'destroyed many generations of SC/ST and OBC'.

    Addressing a rally in New Delhi's Dwarka, PM Modi stated, "Many times, even though speaking thousands of lies, the truth eventually comes out of the Shehzada's mouth. Today, the Shehzada of Congress has accepted a big truth."

    "The Shehzada has admitted that the system established during his grandmother's, father's, and mother's time, was vehemently opposed to Dalits, backward classes, and tribals. This very system of Congress has destroyed many generations of SC-ST-OBC. Today, the Shehzada himself has acknowledged this fact," the PM added.

    PM Modi's statement came after the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Raebareli said he has been sitting in the system since the day he was born and it is aligned against the lower castes.

    Addressing an event in Panchkula, Gandhi said, "Since the time I was born, I am understanding the system from inside. You cannot hide the system from me. Whom it favours and how it favours, and whom it protects and whom it attacks, I have seen all."

    He further claimed that the system is aligned against the lower castes at every level. 

    "See the corporate, media, bureaucracy, education, judiciary and the military. Wherever you look, there is no participation of these 90 per cent. And argument of merit is built. How is this, that 90 per cent does not have merit? There must be something lacking in the system," Rahul Gandhi added.

    "In the media, senior anchors, senior influencers, media owners, senior managers -- not even one is a Dalit, tribal or OBC. I did not find even one," he claimed.

