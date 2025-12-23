Congress MP Shashi Tharoor urged Indians to visit Pataliputra and the Bihar Museum, which he called one of the world's best. He clarified his visit wasn't political and praised the state's infrastructure and recent development.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday urged Indians to visit Pataliputra, the Bihar Museum and Bapu Tower, adding that his visit was not politically motivated but driven by an interest in history and culture. "I want to say to all Indians that they should visit Pataliputra, the Bihar Museum and the Bapu Tower. I have not come here for politics," he said, noting that the Bihar Museum is one of the two best Museums in the world.

"I travelled from Patna to Rajgir and back, and I liked the infrastructure I saw," he added

Nalanda Literature Festival 2025

Tharoor had earlier visited Rajgir on Sunday to inaugurate the Nalanda Literature Festival 2025, alongside Bihar governor Arif Mohammad. Speaking to the media, the Congress MP described such festivals as an opportunity to promote the tradition of discussing literature and ideas. "Knowledge should not be limited to the classrooms, but also outside the university. The literature festival is an opportunity where we can carry forward this tradition by discussing literature and ideas," Tharoor told the media.

Praises Bihar's Development and Nalanda's Legacy

Shashi Tharoor also opened up about the development of the state of Bihar in line with the legacy of the Nalanda University. "I have that the situation was not good. Nowadays, things are looking good. The essence of knowledge and heritage is still present. 20 years back, when our former President APJ Abdul Kalam spoke about reviving Nalanda, I wondered about its heritage. Now I have come to see the campus, to meet people and to interact with the students. It is a great matter of joy. Nalanda should be taken forward. There is no doubt about it. The government should extend full support," he shared.

The Nalanda Literature Festival 2025 is being held from December 21-25, 2025, at the historic sites of Rajgir in Bihar, celebrating the confluence of legacy, language, and literature. (ANI)