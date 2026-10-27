Shashi Tharoor praised the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum's success while defending the Congress party's upcoming November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan, asserting it as a necessary step to protect citizens' constitutional rights.

BRICS Parliamentary Forum Success

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday described the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum as a successful event, saying participating countries had amicably resolved differences over the joint declaration, while defending the Congress's planned November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. Speaking to reporters, Tharoor said parliamentarians from BRICS member countries had come together to discuss key issues and that the event had concluded on a positive note. "There was some discussion about the joint declaration. I know that one country in particular wanted something more that could not be accommodated by the others. In the end, everything was settled amicably, and India really handed over the chair to China," he said. Tharoor added that India should continue to play an active role in international cooperation and parliamentary diplomacy through BRICS and other forums.

Congress Rally at Ramlila Maidan

On the Congress's proposed rally at Ramlila Maidan on Nov 1, Tharoor said the party could not remain silent if citizens' constitutional rights were being undermined. "As long as the government and the Election Commission are snatching away the constitutional rights of our citizens, how can we stay silent?" he said. Responding to concerns about the impact of the rally on traders, Tharoor said the Congress supported small businesses and did not intend to disrupt people's livelihoods. "The traders have been called with the simple message that we are not against you. In fact, the Congress party supports the small businessman, the small trader, the small merchant," he said. He added that the party wanted traders to succeed and did not wish to disturb public life. However, he said Ramlila Maidan remained the party's only option after permission for other venues, including the Ashoka Hotel lawn, was denied. "Let us raise the people's voice, which is our duty as an opposition party, and equally, let the government understand the consequences of their not encouraging an outcome if this matter is resolved," Tharoor said.

Perspectives on the 12th BRICS Forum

Meanwhile, BJP MP Hemang Joshi also described the 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum as a successful event, highlighting discussions on sustainability, security, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, technology, agriculture and cooperation in business. Joshi said India's hosting of the forum had given visiting delegations an opportunity to experience the country's unity in diversity and strengthened prospects for further engagement with their Indian counterparts. The 12th BRICS Parliamentary Forum brought together parliamentary delegations from BRICS member countries and partner nations to discuss cooperation on shared priorities. (ANI)