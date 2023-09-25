Sharon murder case: Kerala High Court grants bail to main accused Greeshma

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Kerala High Court granted bail to Greeshma, the main accused in the Parassala Sharon murder case that sent shockwaves across Kerala. However, this bail comes with certain conditions.

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:41 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court granted bail to Greeshma, the main accused in the Parassala Sharon murder case that sent shockwaves across Kerala. However, this bail comes with certain conditions.

    Greeshma is accused of poisoning Sharon, her boyfriend. Justice Mohammed Nias C. P, passed the order granting bail to Greeshma.

    The plea was filed by the defendants, including Greeshma, demanding that the trial in the Sharon murder case be shifted to Tamil Nadu. After the lower court rejected the petition, the defendants approached the high court. The petition stated that the crime committed was not within the purview of the Kerala court, and the Tamil Nadu court had jurisdiction to conduct the trial. The petition was filed by Greeshma's mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmal Kumaran, who are co-accused along with Grishma. The High Court had ordered an interim adjournment for three weeks if the accused were not charged in the case.

    Greeshma was arrested by the Nedumangad police in connection with Sharon's murder on October 31. Earlier, the court had also granted bail to the co-accused, her mother, and her uncle in the case.

    The prosecution alleges that Greeshma and Sharon were in a romantic relationship for approximately a year. However, Greeshma wished to end the relationship as her family had arranged her marriage to another man. Since Sharon was unwilling to accept the breakup, Greeshma, along with her mother and uncle, allegedly conspired to poison him.

    During a visit to Greeshma's residence in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, it was alleged that Greeshma was accused of giving Sharon poisoned drinks.

    Following the consumption of the poisoned drink, Sharon Raj's health rapidly deteriorated over the next few days. Tragically, on October 25, he succumbed to death due to multiple organ failure.

    In addition to Greeshma, her mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmala Kumaran also faced charges in connection with the murder.. Greeshma had allegedly plotted and executed the murder in order to avoid Sharon, her lover, so that she could marry someone else. These charges against her family members stem from the police's findings that they had attempted to shield Greeshma, who had administered the fatal poison to Sharon.

    Last Updated Sep 25, 2023, 3:41 PM IST
