At an AI center launch in Baramati, NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar hailed Gautam Adani's journey from humble beginnings. Pawar praised the industrialist's rise from scratch, highlighting his contributions to infrastructure and employment generation.

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday hailed Industrialist Gautam Adani's journey from humble beginnings and said that such stories should inspire the younger generation. He said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Vidya Pratishthan's newly constructed 'Sharadchandra Pawar Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence' at Gadima Auditorium in Baramati.

Addressing the gathering, Sharad Pawar said, "Today, we are marking the beginning of an innovative initiative. In Baramati, the country's first non-governmental Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence is taking shape. Many pioneering initiatives in modern technology have originated from Baramati, but I am especially pleased that today's project is being inaugurated in the presence of Mr Gautam Adani. This gives me immense happiness."

Pawar Hails Adani's 'From Scratch' Journey

Praising Adani Group founder and chairman's rise in the industrial sector, Pawar said, "Gautam Adani is a prominent name in India's industrial sector. His contributions span multiple fields. What makes his journey special is that he began everything from scratch."

Recalling Adani's early life, he added, "His district, Banaskantha, was once drought-prone, and his hometown, Palanpur, offered limited opportunities for growth. Realising these constraints, he moved to Mumbai. He had little money in his pocket and limited formal education. But Mumbai has a unique character. This city never lets a hardworking person go hungry."

Adani Group's Contribution to National Growth

Highlighting the scale of Adani Group's operations, Pawar said, "Today, if we look at the scale of his work, the Adani Group operates across 23 states of the country and has provided employment to lakhs of people. The projects he is currently undertaking will create job opportunities for several more lakhs of youth. I am fully confident about this."

Emphasising the importance of infrastructure, Pawar noted, "While industries can be established, they must be sustainable and beneficial to society in the long run. Such industries are called infrastructure, which never comes to a halt."

He pointed out Adani Group's role in developing ports across the country, stating that ports generate continuous employment and boost maritime trade. Pawar also spoke about Adani Group's role in the aviation and energy sectors. "Today, nearly half of the country's airports are managed by his group, facilitating the daily travel of lakhs of passengers," he said, adding that large-scale solar power projects on barren land in Saurashtra and Rajasthan have strengthened renewable energy production.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Explaining why Gautam Adani and his wife Priti Adani were invited to the event, Pawar said, "This is precisely why we insisted on inviting him here so that the new generation can understand the journey and achievements of someone who rose from nothing to such heights."

The event was also attended by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar. (ANI)