Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that discussions on a possible merger of the two NCP factions were held between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, and not with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pawar also expressed happiness that Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said, "I am happy that Sunetra Pawar is sworn in as Deputy CM....Merger discussions were held between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil. CM Fadnavis was not involved in the talks. What right did he have to talk about it?"

"At present, our entire focus is on taking care of everyone and moving forward together with those who are grieving. As of now, there is no discussion at all about any political decisions," he added.

Ajit Pawar, 66, died on the morning of January 28 after the aircraft carrying him crashed while attempting to land at the Baramati airport in Pune district. NCP Sunetra Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party and widow of the late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, stepped into fill the post that became vacant following the demise of Ajit Pawar.

Concerns Over Union Budget

Further, Pawar said he could not attend Parliament on Budget Day for the first time in 58 years due to a family incident and expressed concern that the Union Budget may create difficulties for common people. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday (February 1) presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Budget.

"Whether it is the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly or the Lok Sabha of the country, I have been a member for the past 58 years. In all these 58 years, I have never been absent from Parliament on Budget Day. Unfortunately, due to an incident in my family, I could not be present in Parliament on the day of the Budget this time," Pawar said.

"However, from whatever I have read, I can see two or three issues. A new type of tax has been introduced, which appears likely to cause difficulties for the common people. From this Budget, it was expected that concrete steps would be taken to accelerate development works," he said.

India-US Trade Deal Worries

Pawar further talked about the India-US trade deal and said it may harm Indian farmers, and added that more details of the agreement are needed before any conclusion is drawn. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

"The second issue relates to information I have received that the United States has reduced the kind of taxes it had imposed on India. I have one or two concerns regarding this. A clear picture regarding the new agreement between the United States and India should emerge before the country in the next two to three days, and only after that can a detailed discussion be held. But from what has been made public by the United States so far, it appears that arrangements have been made to allow them to export in the agricultural sector, which is a matter of concern for India," he said.

"The United States is a powerful country with greater economic strength. If it exports any important agricultural product to other countries, it will certainly have an impact on that country and its farming community. There is an expectation that such a situation should not arise in India's agricultural sector," Pawar said. (ANI)