Punjab Police arrested Gurjinder Singh alias Baba Beant, a key associate in the Shambhu railway track blast. His apprehension has helped solve three terror incidents in Moga, Sirhind, and Shambhu, which were directed by foreign handlers.

Key Accused's Associate Apprehended

In a major crackdown in Patiala's Shambhu railway track blast case, the Punjab Police apprehended Gurjinder Singh alias Baba Beant, who is the associate of key accused Jagroop Singh, as per DGP Punjab Police. According to the police, the preliminary investigation into the matter has revealed the role of Baba Beant in the Shambhu blast, the Sirhind railway track blast, and the grenade attack on the Crime Investigation Staff in Moga, which were all carried out as per the directions of foreign handlers.

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Following the arrest and earlier recoveries, the Punjab Police have solved all three terror-related incidents in Moga, Sirhind and Shambhu. "A major breakthrough in the Shambhu railway track blast case at Patiala. Gurjinder Singh, alias Baba Beant, key associate of the main executor, Jagroop Singh, was apprehended. Preliminary investigation reveals his role in the Shambhu blast, Sirhind railway track blast and grenade attack on CIA Moga, all executed under the directions of foreign-based handlers. With this arrest and earlier recoveries, all three terror-related incidents in Moga, Sirhind, and Shambhu are successfully solved," Punjab DGP wrote in a post on X.

Separate Blast Incident on Railway Track

Further details are awaited. Meanwhile, on Monday, a blast occured on a railway track in the Rajpura area of Patiala district after a detonation attempt was made late Monday night. According to Patiala Police, the person who carried out the detonation attempt died, while no other casualties or damage to property were reported.

Patiala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Varun Sharma stated that police teams collected scientific evidence from the site and have launched a detailed investigation in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF). The police official said, "Patiala Police received information about a low-intensity explosion last night at a railway track at the Shambhu-Haryana border. I, along with DIG Patiala Range and other senior officers, reached the spot and assessed the situation. We came to know that this was not a low-intensity explosion but an attempted detonation. The person who was trying to carry out the attempted detonation died during it. His body has been recovered. No other casualty or damage to property occurred."

"We are gathering all the scientific evidence from the spot, including a SIM card, and kickstarting a technical investigation. We hope to unravel this entire conspiracy very soon. GRP, RPF and other agencies are being brought onboard and an investigation is being carried out. This will be completed very soon," Patiala SSP said. (ANI)