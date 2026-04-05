A fierce electoral clash is set for Peravoor, with three-time Congress MLA Sunny Joseph defending his seat against CPI(M)'s globally renowned former Health Minister K K Shailaja in one of Kerala's most-watched assembly contests.

A fierce electoral battle is brewing in Peravoor as Congress' three-time sitting MLA, Sunny Joseph, prepares to defend his turf against CPI(M)'s star candidate K K Shailaja. With Shailaja stepping into the constituency, the contest has quickly turned into one of the most closely watched face-offs in Kerala.

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Sunny Joseph, fondly known as Sunnychaayan, is not just a seasoned politician but also an advocate and a key figure in the Indian National Congress. Representing Peravoor since 2011, Sunny 'Vakeel' has built a loyal support base over the years. Currently serving as the President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and Chairman of the UDF Kannur District Committee, Joseph's grassroots connect and organisational strength make him a tough contender.

The Star Challenger: KK Shailaja

Meanwhile, KK Shailaja, widely known as Shailaja 'Teacher', one of CPI(M)'s most recognisable faces, known globally for her leadership during the 2018 Nipah virus outbreak and the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. A former Health Minister in the first Pinarayi Vijayan government (2016-21), Shailaja also holds a unique connection to Peravoor--she won the seat in 2006. Notably, she recorded a historic victory margin of 60,963 votes in the 2021 Assembly elections, the highest ever in Kerala's electoral history.

Constituency's Political Landscape

Peravoor, constituency number 16 in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, is a general seat with no reservation for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes. Located in the politically vibrant Kannur district, it falls under the Kannur Lok Sabha constituency and has long been a closely watched battleground between the Indian National Congress-led UDF and the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led LDF. The constituency, since 1977, has largely supported the Congress, except from 2006 to 2011, when Shailaja won from the seat.

Past Election Results

2021: A Narrow Margin

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, Sunny Joseph retained the Peravoor seat, but only by a slender margin of 3,172 votes (2.30%). He secured 66,706 votes, accounting for a 47.1% vote share. His closest rival, CPI(M)'s KV Sakkeer Hussain, polled 63,534 votes (44.8%), making it a tightly fought contest. The BJP's Smitha Jayamohan finished third with 9,155 votes (6.5%), reflecting the constituency's largely bipolar contest. The voter turnout stood at an impressive 83.13%, with 1,41,734 voters casting their ballots out of a total electorate of 1,70,991.

2016: A More Comfortable Victory

Going back to 2016, Sunny Joseph had a more comfortable victory margin of 7,989 votes (5.90%). He garnered 65,659 votes (48.3%), defeating CPI(M)'s Binoy Kurian, who secured 57,670 votes (42.4%). BDJS candidate Paily Vathiattu stood third with 9,129 votes (6.7%). Turnout in 2016 was slightly lower at 81.45%, with 1,36,047 voters participating out of 1,67,590 electors.

The Current Contest

The 2026 contest is further diversified with candidates like Bharath Dharma Jana Sena (BDJS)'s K Paily Vathyattu, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s Advocate Henstion George, and Independent KS Jayachandran, though the primary fight remains between the Congress and CPI(M). Peravoor has all the ingredients of a classic electoral clash. The big question now is whether Sunnychaayan can extend his winning streak or if Shailaja Teacher's entry--and her past success in the constituency--will tilt the balance in favour of the LDF.

Election Schedule

The Keralam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 9, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The tenure of the current assembly is set to conclude on May 23.

Major Political Alliances

The Left Democratic Front, which is led by Communist Party of India (Marxist) include other key parties, including Kerala Congress (M), Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

The UDF bloc consists of the Indian National Congress, Kerala Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League. The National Democratic Alliance, led by Bharatiya Janata Party, also feature few relevant state parties, including the Twenty 20 Party, Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and Kerala Kamaraj Congress. (ANI)