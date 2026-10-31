The SGPC honored Beant Singh on his death anniversary, citing his role in assassinating Indira Gandhi as a response to the 1984 Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple, which they described as an attack on the dignity of Sikhism.

SGPC Pays Tribute to Beant Singh

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday posted a tribute to Beant Singh, the assassin of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, on his death anniversary and recalled the events surrounding Gandhi's assassination on October 31, 1984. In its post on X, the SGPC said, "On the martyrdom day of Martyr Brother Beant Singh Ji, we offer him crores of salutations."

Context of 1984 Events

Operation Blue Star

In a video message, the committee referred to the Indian Army's Operation Blue Star at Sri Darbar Sahib in June 1984, describing it as an attack on the sanctity and dignity of Sikhism. The video message said, "At the centre of spirituality, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, and the centre of devotion and power, Sri Akal Takht Sahib, several attacks were carried out by the rulers of the time to undermine the sanctity and dignity of Sikhism. Under this, in June 1984, on the orders of the then Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi, an attack was launched by the Indian Army on Sri Darbar Sahib."

Assassination and Retaliation

Recalling the events that followed the military operation, the SGPC video message said, "To uphold the honour, dignity and sanctity of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib and against this atrocity, Bhai Beant Singh, Satwant Singh, and Bhai Kehar Singh decided to take revenge. Under this, on 31 October 1984, Bhai Beant Singh and Bhai Satwant Singh assassinated Indira Gandhi. In the retaliatory action, Bhai Beant Singh attained martyrdom."

Beant Singh and Satwant Singh, who were among Indira Gandhi's bodyguards, assassinated her at her residence in New Delhi on October 31, 1984. Beant Singh was killed by security personnel at the scene, while Satwant Singh was later convicted and executed by hanging.

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