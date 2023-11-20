Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi dials CM Dhami as rescue ops to save trapped workers cross 1-week mark

    Road, Transport, and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain reiterated the government's commitment to safely rescue all laborers, mentioning the dispatch of multivitamins, antidepressants, and dried fruits to aid the workers.

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: PM Modi dials CM Dhami as rescue ops to save trapped workers cross 1-week mark AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 11:12 AM IST

    As the week-long efforts to rescue 41 trapped laborers in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi persist, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, seeking updates on the ongoing relief and rescue operations.

    The Chief Minister's Office conveyed PM Modi's assurance, stating, "PM Modi said that necessary rescue equipment and resources are being provided by the Central Government. The workers will be evacuated safely with mutual coordination between central and state agencies. There is a need to maintain the morale of the stranded workers."

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH)

    Amid the complex rescue operation, officials have installed a 6-inch pipeline spanning approximately 40 meters to supply food and water to the workers confined within the tunnel. Progress was briefly paused on Sunday as agencies prepared for the subsequent phase, intending to explore alternative methods to reach the 41 individuals.

    Highlighting the extensive efforts, officials detailed the construction of a hilltop road within a single day to facilitate the creation of a vertical shaft leading down into the tunnel.

    Simultaneously, the Tehri Hydroelectric Development Corporation announced plans to initiate "micro tunneling" from the Barkot end of the Char Dham route's under-construction tunnel—a section of which collapsed on November 12.

    Road, Transport, and Highways Secretary Anurag Jain reiterated the government's commitment to safely rescue all laborers, mentioning the dispatch of multivitamins, antidepressants, and dried fruits to aid the workers.

    Major thrust for LCA, AMCA project; US gives green light to Made in India fighter aircraft engine

    Jain outlined the strategy and said, "Five options were decided and five different agencies were detailed to carry out these options. 5 agencies namely Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), Sutluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL), Rail Vikas Nigam Limited(RVNL), National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL), and Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDCL) have been assigned responsibilities."

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims rkn

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far anr

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH)

    Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents rkn

    Kerala: CBI likely to probe Youth Congress election case over fake documents

    Major thrust for LCA, AMCA project; US gives green light to Made in India fighter aircraft engine

    Major thrust for LCA, AMCA project; US gives green light to Made in India fighter aircraft engine

    Recent Stories

    Silence of crowd after Virat Kohli got out was most satisfying, says Australian skipper Cummins (WATCH) snt

    Silence of crowd after Virat Kohli got out was most satisfying, says Australian skipper Cummins (WATCH)

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims rkn

    Kerala: Health department issues special guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrims

    Dhanush's son Yatra fined Rs 1000 by Chennai Police, here's why RKK

    Dhanush's son Yatra fined Rs 1000 by Chennai Police, here's why

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far anr

    Kerala: Flat construction delayed under LIFE Mission; only 4 out of 39 completed so far

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH) AJR

    Andhra Pradesh: Massive fire engulfs Visakhapatnam harbour, over 30 fishing boats destroyed (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon