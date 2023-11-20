Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: Re-polling ordered at booth in Ater on November 21; here's why

    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

    In response to a breach of secrecy during voting on November 17 at a booth in Kishupura, Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, the Election Commission of India has mandated re-polling at the concerned polling station in Ater assembly constituency. An official release outlined the necessity for re-polling due to unauthorized video recordings of the voting process, prompting the suspension of four polling team members for breaching secrecy, confirmed district collector and returning officer Sanjeev Shrivastava.

    Scheduled for November 21, the re-polling at booth number 3, under polling centre number 71, will enforce stringent measures, including the application of indelible ink on voters' middle fingers. The directive for re-polling has been dispatched to the district returning officer to ensure compliance.

    Shrivastava emphasized the prohibition of mobile phones inside the booth during re-polling, asserting adherence to all model code of conduct regulations. Additionally, the re-polling process will be extensively videographed to maintain transparency.

    The electoral faceoff in Ater assembly comprises BJP's sitting MLA, Arvind Singh Bhadauria, pitted against ex-legislator Hemant Katare of the Congress. Madhya Pradesh witnessed polling across all 230 assembly seats on November 17, recording a voter turnout of 77.15 percent. Vote counting is scheduled for December 3, marking the culmination of this closely watched electoral contest.

