Congress MLA G Madhusudan Reddy criticised the fuel price hike, alleging the BJP broke its pre-poll promise. He said Congress opposes the move, which saw prices rise across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Kolkata for the second time in a week.

Congress MLA G Madhusudan Reddy on Wednesday criticised the recent fuel price hike, alleging that the BJP had assured people before elections that prices would not be increased. Speaking to ANI here, Reddy said the hike was against the public and that the Congress strongly opposed the move. "Before polls, the BJP had said there would be no hike in the prices. But as soon as the polls got over, prices hiked... this hike is against the public, and Congress strongly opposes it," he said.

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Fuel Prices Increased Across Metros

The remarks came after petrol and diesel prices were increased across the country on Tuesday. In Delhi, petrol prices rose by 87 paise, climbing from Rs 97.77 to Rs 98.64 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 91 paise, moving from Rs 90.67 to Rs 91.58 per litre. Mumbai witnessed a hike of 91 paise in petrol prices, taking it to Rs 107.59 per litre, while diesel prices increased by 94 paise to Rs 94.08 per litre. In Chennai, petrol prices rose by 82 paise to Rs 104.49 per litre, while diesel prices surged by 86 paise to Rs 96.11 per litre. Kolkata recorded a 96-paise increase in petrol prices, pushing rates to Rs 109.70 per litre, while diesel prices rose by 94 paise to Rs 96.07 per litre.

Global Factors Cited for Second Hike in a Week

This marks the second fuel price increase in less than a week. Earlier, the Centre had increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs 3 per litre each on May 15. The hikes come amid rising global crude oil prices linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict and disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route. Brent crude prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following tensions arising from the US-Israel-Iran conflict that began earlier this year. (ANI)