A severe cold wave and dense fog have enveloped North India, affecting cities like Agra, Haridwar, and New Delhi. Despite plunging temperatures, thousands of devotees are participating in the Magh Mela in Prayagraj, with Delhi recording lows of 2.9°C.

Severe Cold and Fog in Uttar Pradesh

A severe cold wave continued to grip large parts of Uttar Pradesh and north India on Monday morning, with dense fog reducing visibility in several cities even as thousands of devotees braved the freezing conditions to take a holy dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj during the ongoing Magh Mela.

In Agra, a thin layer of fog enveloped the Taj Mahal, creating low-visibility conditions at the Taj View Point area. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city's maximum temperature is expected to hover around 20 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to drop to 7 degrees Celsius as cold conditions intensify.

Despite the extreme cold, devotees continued to arrive in large numbers at the Sangam in Prayagraj, undeterred by the plunging temperatures. Pilgrims took a holy dip in the early hours of the morning, as the spiritual fervour of the Magh Mela remained strong amid harsh winter conditions.

The Magh Mela Pilgrimage

The Magh Mela of Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh), which takes place at the divine Triveni Sangam, the place of confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and the legendary Saraswati, is one of the largest pilgrimages in India. The pilgrimage is named after the Hindu month of Magh, which typically falls in January-February. The Prayag Magh Mela is a 45-day pilgrimage that begins on Paush Purnima (the full moon day of the month of Paush) and ends on Mahashivaratri, spanning the entire month of Magh.

Conditions in Other Northern Cities

Meanwhile, cold wave conditions were also reported in Haridwar, where dense fog blanketed the Har ki Paudi ghat, significantly affecting visibility. In Haryana, thick fog engulfed Karnal district as the cold wave intensified. IMD forecasts indicate that the maximum temperature in Karnal is expected to reach 17 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could dip to around 4 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Worsens in Mumbai

Furthermore, Mumbai also witnessed deteriorating air conditions, with a layer of smog lingering over areas such as Wadala on Monday morning.

Delhi Reels Under Intense Cold Spell

Meanwhile, New Delhi reeled under an intense cold spell as temperatures dipped sharply across the national capital, with Ayanagar recording the lowest minimum temperature at 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several parts of the city witnessed cold wave conditions on Sunday night, with minimum temperatures plunging close to the three-degree mark. Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 3.0 degrees Celsius, its lowest in several years. IMD data suggests that similar cold conditions are likely to persist through the day.

At Safdarjung, the minimum temperature was 4.8 degrees Celsius on Sunday night and is expected to drop further to around 3 degrees Celsius tonight. The Ridge station recorded a minimum temperature of 3.7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature there reached 18.8 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's Air Quality 'Poor'

Furthermore, air pollution levels remained a concern. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 293, falling under the 'poor' category as of 7 am on Monday. This marked a slight rise compared to Saturday's AQI reading of 291. (ANI)