Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Several hospitalised after eating Shawarma in Tamil Nadu; 14-year-old dies

    As many as 43 people, including 12 medical college students, five children and a pregnant woman  were admitted to the hospitals in the Namakkal district/ A 14-year-old girl reportedly died after eating from the same restaurant.

    Several hospitalised after eating Shawarma in Tamil Nadu; 14-year-old dies anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Sep 19, 2023, 3:15 PM IST

    Chennai: After allegedly consuming shawarma and other foods from a restaurant over the weekend, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu's Namakkal district died on Monday, and 43 other people were hospitalised. 43 persons, including 12 medical college students, five children, and a pregnant woman who had eaten shawarma, fried rice, and grilled chicken at a restaurant close to Paramathi, were admitted to the hospitals in the district, according to Namakkal district Collector S Uma.

    Uma said that the students who had eaten at the shop had complained of vomiting, dizziness, and diarrhoea among other symptoms and had been sent to the Government Medical College Hospital. She added they received information on Monday morning that a 14-year-old girl had died.

    The restaurant was raided by authorities immediately, and three men were taken into custody along with food samples. As a result of people getting sick after consuming grilled chicken, tandoori chicken, or shawarma, a food safety team also tracked the source of the chicken.

    Uma said that she and representatives of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had visited the restaurant on Sunday to examine and seal it. Authorities destroyed raw materials, marinated chicken, and other things from the shop during the examination.

    Officials report that 21 adults and three children have been admitted to Namakkal Government Medical College and Hospital, three to Maharaja Specialty Hospital, four to Thangam Hospital, and one to Kannagi Hospital.

    Last Updated Sep 19, 2023, 3:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on Day 1 of new Parliament AJR

    Centre tables Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha on day 1 of new Parliament; check details

    Womens Reservation Bill accessed: 'True empowerment will require greater participation of women in decision making

    Women's Reservation Bill accessed: 'True empowerment will require greater participation of women...'

    First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building AJR

    'First and historic session': PM Modi addresses Lok Sabha in new Parliament building

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home? anr

    Onam Bumper 2023 Lottery Result: Do you know how much the first prize winner will take home?

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads AJR

    Manipur bandh: Local groups rally against youth arrests, disrupt key roads

    Recent Stories

    cricket Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH osf

    Revisiting Yuvraj Singh's monumental 'six sixes' in one over on its 16th anniversary - WATCH

    US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance AJR

    US Marines ground all aircraft amid F-35 jet's mysterious disappearance

    Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out rkn

    Shine Tom Chacko and Honey Rose starrer' Teri Meri' movie motion poster out

    football ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more snt

    ISL 2023 Fantasy: Game format, features, points system, prizes worth Rs 12 lakh and more

    Cricket IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction osf

    IND vs AUS ODI Series 2023: Sanju Samson's cryptic post after snub sparks massive fan reaction

    Recent Videos

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Chandrayaan-3 Project Director P Veeramuthuvel and Deputy Project Director Kalpana Kalahasti

    Asianet News Dialogues: 'Vikram's hop test was not planned; it was something very phenomenal'

    Video Icon