Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Setback for Congress, Delhi High Court upholds Rs 105 crore tax recovery order

    The Delhi High Court has declined to intervene in the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal's (ITAT) order for the recovery of over Rs 105 crores in outstanding tax from the Congress party. The ITAT had imposed penalties on the Congress for discrepancies in tax returns, a decision challenged by the party in court

    Setback for Congress, Delhi High Court upholds has Rs 105 crore tax recovery
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 13, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    In a major setback for the Congress party, the Delhi High Court has declined to intervene in the order issued by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) directing the recovery of over Rs 105 crores as outstanding tax from the Congress party. The ITAT had imposed penalties on Congress for discrepancies in certain tax returns, a decision which the party had challenged in court.

    A bench comprising Justices Yashwant Varma and Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav is set to deliver the order at 2:15 pm today. The bench had reserved its decision on Tuesday after hearing arguments from both the Congress and the Income Tax (I-T) department.

    The tax demand was raised by the assessing officer for the assessment year 2018-19, amounting to over Rs 100 crore, based on an assessed income of over Rs 199 crore. The Congress party's counsel had appealed to the court for protection, expressing concern that the party would face severe financial strain, especially with the Lok Sabha elections looming, as its bank accounts had been frozen.

    The court, however, noted that despite the demand being raised in 2021, the Congress had not taken any action to address the issue, criticizing the handling of the matter. The bench emphasized that the party's failure to respond earlier could not be rectified by recent actions.

    The I-T department's counsel informed the court that the original tax demand stood at Rs 102 crore, which had increased to Rs 135.06 crore with interest, of which Rs 65.94 crore had already been recovered. The tribunal had previously dismissed the Congress' stay application, stating that the recovery notice issued by the assessing officer in February 2024 was legitimate and did not warrant intervention.

    The Congress had condemned the freezing of its funds by the ITAT, labelling it as an assault on democracy, particularly coming just before the parliamentary elections.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2024, 3:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Buy a new FASTag before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag Users

    Buy a new FASTag before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag Users

    What logic is this? BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim AJR

    'What logic is this?': BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim

    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts anr

    Kerala witnesses rise in temperature; IMD issues yellow alert for 9 districts

    Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more rkn

    Kerala: First case of Lyme disease reported in Ernakulam; Know symptoms and more

    Speak better English EAM S Jaishankar's witty response on 'what US diplomats can learn from Indians?' snt

    'Speak better English': EAM S Jaishankar's witty response on 'what US diplomats can learn from Indians?'

    Recent Stories

    Buy a new FASTag before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag Users

    Buy a new FASTag before March 15, NHAI advises Paytm FASTag Users

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents express woes, accuse tanker owners of soaring prices despite BWSSB norms vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents express woes, accuse tanker owners of soaring prices despite BWSSB norms

    Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis armed with swords and spears try to corner top Indian diplomat in Canada (WATCH)

    Threat Grows: Pro-Khalistanis armed with swords and spears try to corner top Indian diplomat in Canada (WATCH)

    Facts: Tomato ketchup was once used as a medicine rkn

    Facts: Tomato ketchup was once used as a medicine

    What logic is this? BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim AJR

    'What logic is this?': BJP reacts to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's 'peculiar' CAA claim

    Recent Videos

    Watch UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away AJR

    Watch: UK's revolutionary laser weapon hits coin from a kilometer away

    Video Icon
    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep

    Navy Dornier aircraft conducts medical evacuation in Lakshadweep (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans AJR

    PM Modi empowers rural women, distributes 1000 drones and facilitates SHG loans

    Video Icon
    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon