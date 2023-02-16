Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls

Tharoor said that he was "stepping back a little bit" from the demand of CWC polls, asserting that he was doing so not because he was withdrawing his words but because he had made his point and it was now for those who won the presidential polls and are in-charge of the party's fortunes to decide on it in consultation with the majority of the delegates.

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday (February 16) ruled out contesting the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls if the party decides to hold them, saying he is not considering any further elections after having fought the AICC presidential polls and it is "for others to step forward".

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Tharoor said the convention comes at an "inflection point" in the party's history as it is being held after the presidential polls and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and ahead of the 2024 elections.

Also read: Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the plenary could not have come at a more opportune time and gives the party members an opportunity to focus on what "we have gained and what faces the party in terms of challenges for the future".

Asked if it was essential for the party to have polls for the CWC at the party's plenary session and if he had raised this issue with the party leadership, Tharoor said, "I had made the point that elections are healthy for the party and participated in one election myself and now that I have lost, I don't think it is my business to tell the party leadership what to do. Let them take the steps that they judge are appropriate."

"I am fairly confident that if a majority of the delegates want an election they will hold one and if the majority feels that they would rather not rock the boat at this time and just move ahead, then that too will be a possible option," the former Union minister said.

Also read: BBC tax 'survey' enters day 3: 10 BBC employees spent 2 nights in office; check details

"I just feel that by having contested once, making my point and not winning the majority, or not even coming close to the majority of delegates, I have in a sense forfeited the right demanding the same thing," he added.

Tharoor said that he was "stepping back a little bit" from the demand of CWC polls, asserting that he was doing so not because he was withdrawing his words but because he had made his point and it was now for those who won the presidential polls and are in-charge of the party's fortunes to decide on it in consultation with the majority of the delegates.

According to the party constitution, the working committee shall consist of the president of the Congress, the Leader of the Congress Party in Parliament and 23 other members of whom 12 members will be elected by the AICC, as per rules prescribed by the CWC and the rest shall be appointed by the president.

(With inputs from PTI)