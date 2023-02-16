Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls

    Tharoor said that he was "stepping back a little bit" from the demand of CWC polls, asserting that he was doing so not because he was withdrawing his words but because he had made his point and it was now for those who won the presidential polls and are in-charge of the party's fortunes to decide on it in consultation with the majority of the delegates.

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor virtually rules out contesting possible CWC polls AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 16, 2023, 4:55 PM IST

    Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday (February 16) ruled out contesting the Congress Working Committee (CWC) polls if the party decides to hold them, saying he is not considering any further elections after having fought the AICC presidential polls and it is "for others to step forward".

    In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Tharoor said the convention comes at an "inflection point" in the party's history as it is being held after the presidential polls and the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and ahead of the 2024 elections.

    Also read: Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

    The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the plenary could not have come at a more opportune time and gives the party members an opportunity to focus on what "we have gained and what faces the party in terms of challenges for the future".

    Asked if it was essential for the party to have polls for the CWC at the party's plenary session and if he had raised this issue with the party leadership, Tharoor said, "I had made the point that elections are healthy for the party and participated in one election myself and now that I have lost, I don't think it is my business to tell the party leadership what to do. Let them take the steps that they judge are appropriate."

    "I am fairly confident that if a majority of the delegates want an election they will hold one and if the majority feels that they would rather not rock the boat at this time and just move ahead, then that too will be a possible option," the former Union minister said.

    Also read: BBC tax 'survey' enters day 3: 10 BBC employees spent 2 nights in office; check details

    "I just feel that by having contested once, making my point and not winning the majority, or not even coming close to the majority of delegates, I have in a sense forfeited the right demanding the same thing," he added.

    Tharoor said that he was "stepping back a little bit" from the demand of CWC polls, asserting that he was doing so not because he was withdrawing his words but because he had made his point and it was now for those who won the presidential polls and are in-charge of the party's fortunes to decide on it in consultation with the majority of the delegates.

    According to the party constitution, the working committee shall consist of the president of the Congress, the Leader of the Congress Party in Parliament and 23 other members of whom 12 members will be elected by the AICC, as per rules prescribed by the CWC and the rest shall be appointed by the president.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 16, 2023, 4:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ED arrests jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar again in Rs 4 crore extortion case AJR

    ED arrests jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar again in Rs 4 crore extortion case

    Karnataka Budget 2023 CM Basavaraj Bommai to present budget on February 17 gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai to present budget on February 17

    Karnataka Budget 2023: Here's what to expect from BJP government's last budget; check details AJR

    Karnataka Budget 2023: Here's what to expect from BJP government's last budget; check details

    Aero India 2023: Why DRDO's TAPAS is a gamechanger

    Aero India 2023: Why DRDO's TAPAS is a gamechanger

    Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today AJR

    Aadi Mahotsav 2023: PM Modi inaugurates tribal festival; says India's diversity, grandness standing tall today

    Recent Stories

    92 pc of surveyed Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application survey gcw

    92% Indian employers believe professional certification strengthens job application: Survey

    ED arrests jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar again in Rs 4 crore extortion case AJR

    ED arrests jailed conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar again in Rs 4 crore extortion case

    Karnataka Budget 2023 CM Basavaraj Bommai to present budget on February 17 gcw

    Karnataka Budget 2023: CM Bommai to present budget on February 17

    Mahashivratri 2023: When is Maha Shivratri? Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance of this festival RBA

    Mahashivratri 2023: When is Maha Shivratri? Know Shubh Muhurat, History, Significance of this festival

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test preview: India to watch out of top-order woes against Australia in Cheteshwar Pujara 100th Test-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 2nd Test: India to watch out of top-order woes in Cheteshwar Pujara's 100th Test

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon