Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

    MNS's Raj Thackeray reiterated that the loudspeaker issue is not religious; it's a social issue.

    Its not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 4, 2022, 3:08 PM IST

    Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, on Wednesday, stated that they would continue to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques until the state government addresses the situation, as per the Supreme Court's decision on loudspeakers. "It's not a one-day affair," Thackeray warned; they'll continue to do so. 

    While addressing a press conference at his Mumbai residence, Thackeray reiterated that the loudspeaker issue is not religious; it's a social issue. Additionally, if the repeated appeals are ignored, the only way left is to protest. 

    Citing a report, he stated that in Mumbai, there are over 1,140 mosques, out of which 135 mosques played the early morning Azaan at 5 am, which means they have violated the guidelines. He questioned the police about what all actions are they willing to take against the 135 mosques. Also, asked why police were taking action against his party workers and not against those violating the rules? 

    He added that in Mumbai itself, nearly 140 MNS workers were detained by city police for doing what the administration was actually supposed to do, explaining that his protest is against illegal loudspeakers and not against legal loudspeakers. Adding that, he is also against the illegal loudspeakers at temples. 

    Following the Supreme Court guidelines, the loudspeaker volume should not exceed more than 45-55 decibels which means not more than the sound of a mixer-grinder present in your kitchen, he explained. 

    "My only demand is to pull down the illegal loudspeakers from the top of mosques. We'll continue our protest until it is not removed," Thackeray concluded. 

    Also read: Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Also read: Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeakers in Mumbai; MNS workers detained

    Also read: MNS chief Raj Thackeray booked for inflammatory speech in Aurangabad

    Last Updated May 4, 2022, 3:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts - adt

    MHA alerts states: Do not let jails become breeding hubs for anti-India acts

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena - adt

    Azaan over loudspeaker: Raj Thackeray invokes Balasaheb, targets Shiv Sena

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel - adt

    Gujarat Congress Rift: Rahul Gandhi reaches out to sulking Hardik Patel

    Hanuman Chalisa row MLA Ravi Rana MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail gcw

    Hanuman Chalisa row: MLA Ravi Rana, MP Navneet Kaur Rana get bail

    Recent Stories

    football Destination Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria snt

    Destination Real Madrid for Mbappe? Photo of PSG star's packed boxes creates hysteria

    2 Indian student groups win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge gcw

    2 Indian student groups win NASA 2022 Human Exploration Rover Challenge

    International Cricket Council, ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests-ayh

    ICC Rankings: India tops T20I chart after annual update; Australia pinnacles Tests

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 percent

    RBI hikes repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40 per cent

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, Defence ministry clarifies

    Veterans fume over non-payment of April pension, MoD clarifies

    Recent Videos

    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day-ayh

    IPL 2022: Rashid Khan-Agastya groove into Garba, GT players celebrate Gujarat Day

    Video Icon