It's not a one-day affair, we'll continue playing Hanuman Chalisa: Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, on Wednesday, stated that they would continue to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques until the state government addresses the situation, as per the Supreme Court's decision on loudspeakers. "It's not a one-day affair," Thackeray warned; they'll continue to do so.

While addressing a press conference at his Mumbai residence, Thackeray reiterated that the loudspeaker issue is not religious; it's a social issue. Additionally, if the repeated appeals are ignored, the only way left is to protest.

Citing a report, he stated that in Mumbai, there are over 1,140 mosques, out of which 135 mosques played the early morning Azaan at 5 am, which means they have violated the guidelines. He questioned the police about what all actions are they willing to take against the 135 mosques. Also, asked why police were taking action against his party workers and not against those violating the rules?

He added that in Mumbai itself, nearly 140 MNS workers were detained by city police for doing what the administration was actually supposed to do, explaining that his protest is against illegal loudspeakers and not against legal loudspeakers. Adding that, he is also against the illegal loudspeakers at temples.

Following the Supreme Court guidelines, the loudspeaker volume should not exceed more than 45-55 decibels which means not more than the sound of a mixer-grinder present in your kitchen, he explained.

"My only demand is to pull down the illegal loudspeakers from the top of mosques. We'll continue our protest until it is not removed," Thackeray concluded.

