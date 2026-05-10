Actor Vijay has been officially sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The ceremony took place at Chennai's Nehru Stadium, where Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath. The new cabinet includes 29-year-old Selvi S. Keerthana, making her the youngest minister.

Chennai: Actor Vijay has officially taken his oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The swearing-in ceremony happened at 10 am today at Chennai's Nehru Stadium, where Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office.

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It was a star-studded affair. Vijay's family, thousands of TVK party workers, and big names from the film industry were all there to witness the moment. Even Congress leader Rahul Gandhi flew down for the event. Vijay is forming the government with the solid support of 120 MLAs.

Along with the new CM, nine other ministers also took their oath today. Interestingly, Congress MLAs haven't been given any cabinet spots just yet. That decision will likely be made after the trust vote.

The new cabinet has one woman minister, and she's making headlines. Meet Selvi S. Keerthana, who at just 29, is the youngest minister in the cabinet. She's not just the youngest minister, but also the youngest female MLA for the TVK party. Keerthana, who represents the Sivakasi constituency, used to work as a political consultant before jumping into politics.

Who are the other ministers?

N. Anand

He's a former Congress MLA from Puducherry and has been a close associate of Vijay for 15 years. He was a key figure in the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam and is considered the number two in the TVK party. He's the MLA from T. Nagar.

K. A. Sengottaiyan

This veteran politician has been an MLA since 1977! This is his tenth term in the assembly. He has served as a minister in both Jayalalithaa's and EPS's cabinets. He joined TVK in November 2025.

K. G. Arunraj

He's a former IRS officer who quit his government job to join TVK. He was the brain behind the party's manifesto and also served as the General Secretary in charge of the campaign.

Aadhav Arjuna

He is the son-in-law of Santiago Martin. After being removed from the VCK party, he joined TVK in 2025. He is widely credited as the man behind Vijay's big win in Perambur.

P. Venkataramanan

A long-time loyalist of Vijay, he is the TVK's Treasurer. He is also seen as the party's prominent Brahmin face.

Rajmohan

The MLA from Chennai Egmore is a well-known motivational speaker. He was the creative force behind the viral videos that connected the party with Gen Z voters. He is also one of the party's main Dalit faces.

C. T. R. Nirmal Kumar

He has been with both the BJP and AIADMK before he switched to TVK. He was the man in charge of the party's entire digital campaign.

Dr. K. T. Prabhu

He is the TVK's District Secretary for Sivaganga. He pulled off a major upset victory in Karaikudi. By profession, he is a dentist.