In a scene straight out of a blockbuster film, C. Joseph Vijay has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He took his oath in the name of 'Andavan' (God). His TVK party, with the backing of 120 MLAs, has formed the government. Nine other ministers, including 29-year-old Selvi S. Keerthana, also took their oaths today.

Chennai: In a ceremony that was nothing short of a movie scene, actor C. Joseph Vijay took his oath as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today. Starting with his full name, 'I, C. Joseph Vijay...', he recited the oath completely from memory, without looking at any paper. He swore his oath in the name of 'Andavan' (God).

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Just like his famous punch dialogues, his delivery electrified the crowd of thousands. He only glanced at the paper for the second part of the oath. Governor Rajendra Arlekar administered the oath of office. The ceremony was a grand affair, attended by Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi, Vijay's family members, TVK party workers, and a huge number of film stars.

The TVK government has been formed with the support of 120 MLAs. Along with Vijay, nine other ministers were also sworn in. The current list of ministers does not include anyone from the Congress; they are expected to be inducted after the trust vote. The new cabinet includes one woman minister, 29-year-old Selvi S. Keerthana. She is now the youngest minister in the cabinet and is also TVK's youngest female MLA. Keerthana, who represents the Sivakasi constituency, was previously a political consultant.