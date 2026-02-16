Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, at BEL in Bengaluru, emphasised that only victories achieved with indigenous weapons and technology matter. He lauded scientists' contributions and stressed the need for self-reliance in defence.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday emphasised the importance of self-reliance and indigenous technology in strengthening India's defence capabilities, stating that "victories achieved on the country's own terms using home-grown weapons and systems are the only ones that truly matter."

During his interaction with scientists at Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru, the Defence Minister said, "Now for us only victories achieved on own terms, using indigenous weapons and technology matter."

'Self-Reliant Victory Instils Confidence'

Addressing the scientific community at BEL, Singh underlined that a victory rooted in self-reliance instils a new sense of confidence in the nation. "A self-reliant victory alone can give the nation new confidence. The strength behind Operation Sindoor was people like you. Behind every future success, too, it will be people like you," he said.

Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh noted that the world witnessed the effectiveness of indigenous air defence and anti-drone systems in neutralising threats. "The bravery of our soldiers must be honoured, but as the second line of defence, your contribution is being appreciated across the country. The people of the nation may not have known which equipment was made by whom and where, but they took pride in the belief that it was built by our own scientists and engineers," he said.

New Indigenous Systems Launched

At Bharat Electronics Limited, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched the Mountain Fire Control Radar and flagged off the Improved Akash Weapon System. Highlighting this in his address, Rajnath Singh said, "I am confident that Bharat Electronics Limited is working in the right direction. Everything I saw here felt like a living example not of a single institution, but of a collective effort."

Addressing Emerging Security Challenges

Highlighting emerging security challenges, Singh said India cannot afford to ignore evolving threats. "We do not have the option to ignore the problems that may arise in the future. Cyber threats, drones, and space-based threats are today's reality. It gives me great pleasure to see that you have done excellent work in changing times. Your work has strengthened our network-centric approach. The developments in air-space defence and counter-drone systems show that our indigenous production meets global standards," he added.

Staying Ahead in Technology and AI

Referring to the rapidly changing global landscape, Singh asserted that staying ahead in technology is imperative. He noted that India is making significant progress in Artificial Intelligence (AI), with advancements across sectors such as healthcare, education and weather forecasting. "In such a situation, the strength of India's future depends on your preparedness. The power of your innovation will determine how India can become a leader in this field. In this era of new revolutions, there is no option but to stay ahead. We are making progress in Artificial Intelligence, whether in health, education, or weather forecasting," Singh said. (ANI)