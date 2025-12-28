Congress MP Manickam Tagore took a dig at Digvijaya Singh, calling his reported praise for the RSS's organisational structure a "famous self-goal." Tagore added that there is "nothing to learn from Godse's organisation other than Hate."

Tagore's 'Self-Goal' Jibe

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday took a dig at some of his party's leaders like Digvijaya Singh who had reportedly praised the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's organisation structure for promoting leaders who worked at the grassroot level, citing the example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X, Manickam Tagore shared an 'excellent' own goal in a football match, writing, "Famous Self goal. We have one." https://x.com/manickamtagore/status/2005121152075923793?s=20 Later, he added that there is "nothing to learn from Godse's organisation other than Hate. Congress at 140 is still young, and fights hate." https://x.com/manickamtagore/status/2005128039806763041?s=20

Digvijaya Singh's Praise for 'Power of Organisation'

This comes after Digvijaya Singh shared a black-and-white photograph from the 1990s, found on social question-and-answer website Quora, showing a young Narendra Modi seated on the floor near senior BJP leader LK Advani at an event in Gujarat. In a post shared on X, Singh remarked on how individuals who once worked at the grassroots level could rise through the organisational hierarchy to become Chief Minister and eventually Prime Minister. He described this as the "power of organisation", while tagging senior Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, MPs Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Jairam Ramesh, PM Modi, as well as the official handles of the Congress. "I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impressive. In what way did the grassroots swayamsevak of RSS and the worker of Jan Sangh @BJP4India sit on the floor at the feet of leaders and become the Chief Minister of the state and the Prime Minister of the country? This is the power of the organisation. Jai Siya Ram. @INCIndia @INCMP@kharge @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi @Jairam_Ramesh @narendramodi," Singh's X post read.

BJP Seizes Opportunity to Attack Congress

The BJP seized upon Singh's latest remarks to attack the Congress. Party National spokesperson CR Kesavan on Saturday said the comments had exposed what he termed the "autocratic and undemocratic" functioning of the Congress leadership. "Will Rahul Gandhi show courage & react to the shocking Truth Bomb dropped by Shri. Digvijaya Singh's tweet, which has totally exposed how Congress' first family ruthlessly runs the party in a dictatorial manner, and also how autocratic & undemocratic this Congress leadership is?" Kesavan's X post read.

Digvijaya Singh Clarifies Stance

Digvijaya Singh later clarified that while he appreciates strong organisational structures, he remains firmly opposed to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I support the organisation. I am against the RSS and Modi ji. You have misunderstood. I have praised 'sangathan'. I was, am, and will remain a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi. Is it a bad thing to strengthen and praise the organisation?" he said. (ANI)