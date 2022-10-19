Delhi civic polls: MCD elections likely to be held in December; check wards list here

The central government issued an 800-page notification outlining information about all 250 post-delimitation wards on Tuesday. The total number of wards has decreased from 272 to 250, with 42 reserved for scheduled castes.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the delimitation of municipal wards in Delhi, paving the way for the national capital's civic elections. The State Election Commission will soon announce the municipal election date (SEC). The elections were supposed to take place in April of this year, but they were postponed due to the merger of three former municipal bodies.

The SEC is expected to announce polling dates soon. Though no official word has been issued, the elections are expected to occur in December this year, alongside the Gujarat State Assembly election.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won all three former civic bodies in the 2017 municipal elections: North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, and East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Aam Aadmi Party came in second, and Congress came in third.

"After considering all the complaints and suggestions, the final list was released. The central government has fixed the number of seats and reserved seats in this final order, and the State Election Commission of Delhi will now issue a notification marking and reserving seats for women and scheduled caste people," according to the Home Ministry's notification.

The 250 wards are spread across 70 Assembly constituencies, including Narela, Burari, Nangloi Jat, Mangol Puri, Rohini, Shalimar Bagh, Timarpur, Adarsh Naga, Badli, Rithala, Bawana, Mundka, Kirari, Sultanpur Majra, Shakur Basti, Tri Nagar, Wazirpur, Model Town, Sadar Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, Ballimaran, Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka, Matiala, Najafgarh, Bijwasan, Palam, Rajinder Nagar, Jagnpura, Hari Nagar, Tilaka Nagar, Janakpuri, Vikaspuri, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Vishwas Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Gandhi Nagar, Shahdara, Deoli, Ambedkar Nagar, Sangham Vihar, Rohtas Nagar, Seelampur, Ghonda, Babarpur, Gokalpur, Mustafabad, Karwal Nagar, Greater Kailash, Kalkaji, Tughlakabad, Badarpur, Okhla, Trilokpuri, Kondli, Patparganj, Laxmi Nagar, and Seema Puri.

The Delhi Delimitation Committee released its draught report on September 12 and posted it on the Election Commission's website for public and stakeholder feedback until October 3.

The Aam Admi Party (AAP) had earlier met with the state election commissioner, claiming that the new wards do not have an equal population distribution. The Delhi Congress also questioned the reduction of wards from 272 to 250, alleging a conspiracy to reduce Dalit representation by reducing reserved seats from 46 to 42.

