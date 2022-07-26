Delhi L-G orders suspension of 6 MCD officials on corruption charges

"The MCD commissioner has suspended six officers on the LG's orders for gross negligence, misusing official position, and taking unlawful reward," a source told PTI. The L-G is also considering initiating corruption accusations against MCD, Delhi government, and Delhi Development Authority officers solely on the basis of merit.

Six Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers were suspended on the orders of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on fraud accusations and for abusing their position, sources in his office said on Tuesday. According to reports, Saxena also authorised the Central Bureau of Investigation to pursue a sub-registrar for allegedly legalising illegal structures in Delhi's Karol Bagh neighbourhood.

On July 22, the L-G requested a CBI investigation against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, for suspected rule breaches and procedural deficiencies. Saxena said, citing a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who oversees the Delhi government's Excise department, was implicated in corruption and granted disproportionate advantages to liquor barons. It is also claimed that there were "deliberate and severe procedural breaches" to offer "undue benefits to liquor licensees" following the tender.

"Minister In-Charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia, took and got implemented important decisions/actions in breach of the statutory rules and the published Excise Policy, which had tremendous financial repercussions," Saxena said in a statement. He further accused Sisodia of giving unfair financial favours to liquor licensees after the bids had been won, incurring the ex-chequer "vast losses."

The new Excise policy 2021-22 went into effect in the national capital on November 17, 2018.

