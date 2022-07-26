Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi L-G orders suspension of 6 MCD officials on corruption charges

    "The MCD commissioner has suspended six officers on the LG's orders for gross negligence, misusing official position, and taking unlawful reward," a source told PTI. The L-G is also considering initiating corruption accusations against MCD, Delhi government, and Delhi Development Authority officers solely on the basis of merit.

    Delhi L-G orders suspension of 6 MCD officials on corruption charges report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 26, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    Six Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officers were suspended on the orders of Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on fraud accusations and for abusing their position, sources in his office said on Tuesday. According to reports, Saxena also authorised the Central Bureau of Investigation to pursue a sub-registrar for allegedly legalising illegal structures in Delhi's Karol Bagh neighbourhood.

    "The MCD commissioner has suspended six officers on the LG's orders for gross negligence, misusing official position, and taking unlawful reward," a source told PTI. The L-G is also considering initiating corruption accusations against MCD, Delhi government, and Delhi Development Authority officers solely on the basis of merit.

    Also Read | 21 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    On July 22, the L-G requested a CBI investigation against the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, for suspected rule breaches and procedural deficiencies. Saxena said, citing a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary, that Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who oversees the Delhi government's Excise department, was implicated in corruption and granted disproportionate advantages to liquor barons. It is also claimed that there were "deliberate and severe procedural breaches" to offer "undue benefits to liquor licensees" following the tender.

    "Minister In-Charge of the Excise Department, Manish Sisodia, took and got implemented important decisions/actions in breach of the statutory rules and the published Excise Policy, which had tremendous financial repercussions," Saxena said in a statement. He further accused Sisodia of giving unfair financial favours to liquor licensees after the bids had been won, incurring the ex-chequer "vast losses."

    The new Excise policy 2021-22 went into effect in the national capital on November 17, 2018.

    Also Read | Delhi LG recommends CBI probe into Kejriwal govt's excise policy

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Jul 26, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Many dead in hooch tragedy in Gujarat few in hospital gcw

    21 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    Opposition allege misuse of agencies, seek President Murmu's help - adt

    Opposition allege misuse of agencies, seek President Murmu's help

    Kerala lottery result: Sthree Sakthi SS-323 draw today out; check prize money and more

    Kerala lottery result: Sthree Sakthi SS-323 draw today out; check prize money and more

    Rahul Gandhi detained during Congress protest against ED grilling of Sonia Gandhi, calls India 'a police state'

    Rahul Gandhi detained, calls India 'police state' under 'king' Modi

    My mistake was I relied on some Sena workers and leaders for long: Uddhav Thackeray - adt

    My mistake was I relied on some Sena workers and leaders for long: Uddhav Thackeray

    Recent Stories

    Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy Actor looks sexy in white bikini blue hipster in latest pics drb

    Sultry pictures of Mouni Roy: Actor looks sexy in white bikini, blue hipster in latest pics

    Many dead in hooch tragedy in Gujarat few in hospital gcw

    21 dead in hooch tragedy in ‘dry’ state Gujarat, 30 in hospital

    CWG Commonwealth 2022: Can India break squash singles jinx in Birmingham?-ayh

    CWG 2022: Can India break squash singles jinx in Birmingham?

    Yamaraja takes over streets of Bengaluru to highlight potholes - gps

    Watch: 'Yamaraja' takes over streets of Bengaluru to highlight potholes

    Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini flaunting her voluptuous body RBA

    Sexy video, pictures: Kim Kardashian shares bathtub photos and HOT bikini flaunting her voluptuous body

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    Video Icon