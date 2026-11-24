Tripura State Election Commission has secured additional CAPF companies to ensure a safe environment for the upcoming November 27 ULB elections, confirming that all reinforcements will arrive by November 24 to cover all necessary polling areas.

SEC Secures Extra CAPF Troops for Upcoming Tripura ULB Polls by Nov 24

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 24 (ANI): Amid the Congress party's demand for additional Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the upcoming Urban Local Body (ULB) elections in Tripura, Secretary to the State Election Commission Anurag Sen has assured that adequate security arrangements have been made, adding that all the additional forces sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs are expected to reach the state by November 24. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Sen said that 14 battalions of CAPF initially available in the state had already been deployed. Subsequently, following a requisition from the police authorities, the State Election Commission approached the Union Ministry of Home Affairs through the State Home Department, seeking additional forces for the municipal elections. Explaining the deployment arrangements, Sen said the Ministry had approved the request for an additional 25 companies of CAPF, and their arrival in Tripura was currently underway. "The Ministry has approved and sanctioned the additional forces, and their arrival in Tripura is currently underway. We expect all the forces to reach the state by November 24, following which they will be deployed," he said. He further stated that the deployment requirements had been assessed by the Police Department and senior police authorities, who considered the available forces sufficient to maintain security during the elections. Sen said that apart from the central forces, personnel from the Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) had also been assigned election-related security duties. Around 700 security personnel have been deployed as part of the overall arrangements for the polls. Emphasising that the arrangements would be sufficient to cover the election areas, he ruled out any shortage of security personnel in and around the ULB areas. "Therefore, there will be no shortage of security personnel in and around the Urban Local Body (ULB) areas," Sen asserted. The assurance comes amid repeated demands by the Congress party for additional central forces ahead of the municipal elections. The party has raised concerns over the security environment and called for adequate deployment to ensure a free, fair and peaceful electoral process. The ULB elections in Tripura are scheduled to be held on November 27, with the State Election Commission overseeing the preparations and security arrangements across the state. (ANI)