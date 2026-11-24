PM Narendra Modi and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma honored General Lachit Borphukan on Lachit Diwas, celebrating his valor, leadership in the Battle of Saraighat, and enduring legacy in protecting Assam's sovereignty from Mughal forces.

PM Modi Pays Tribute to Lachit Borphukan on Occasion of Lachit Diwas

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan on the occasion of Lachit Diwas, remembering his courage and determination in protecting Assam. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "On Lachit Diwas, we pay tribute to the great Lachit Borphukan, whose courage and determination helped protect Assam. His remarkable leadership and devotion to the people continue to inspire generations, also reminding us of the strength and spirit of Assam."

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Lachit Borphukan, remembering his leadership in the Battle of Saraighat and his role in defending Assam against the Mughal forces. In a post on X, Sarma wrote, "On LachitDiwas, we bow down to the immortal general of the Ahom Kingdom, Lachit Barphukan. His leadership in the Battle of Saraighat- to defend the sovereignty of Assam against the evil Mughal forces, with unparalleled courage, tactical brilliance and unyielding patriotism- remains an eternal source of pride for Assam and Bharat.”

Lachit Borphukan (November 24, 1622 - April 25, 1672) was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted the expanding ambitions of the Mughals under Aurangzeb. Lachit Borphukan inspired Ahom soldiers during the Battle of Saraighat, fought in 1671, and inflicted a crushing defeat on the Mughals. His heroic fight and that of his army remain among the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of the country.