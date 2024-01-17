'Arm-chair critic...' Scindia slams Tharoor for X post over flight delays and airport chaos

Rising concerns over flight delays in India have taken a political turn, with Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia clashing with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The disagreement unfolded as Tharoor shared news reports highlighting delays and mishaps, prompting Scindia to criticize him as an "arm-chair critic"

Amidst escalating concerns over widespread flight delays in India, the issue has taken a political turn, with Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia engaging in a verbal clash with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The discord emerged as Tharoor shared a series of news reports highlighting incidents of delays and mishaps at airports across the country.

In a stern response, Scindia criticized Tharoor as an 'arm-chair critic', asserting that merely sharing news articles does not constitute valid research. He went on to suggest that the Congress party lacks the necessary depth to comprehend and address technical sectors such as civil aviation.

In recent weeks, India has witnessed a surge in flight delays, primarily attributed to dense fog across North India and congestion at Mumbai airport. These delays have not only frustrated passengers but also led to reports of mistreatment by airline staff, creating an atmosphere of growing discontent.

The situation took a dramatic turn when a disgruntled flyer was arrested for assaulting the aircraft's pilot while announcing delays. A video of the incident went viral, depicting the passenger abruptly rushing to the front of the plane, and confronting the flight's captain.

Responding to the escalating situation, Shashi Tharoor questioned the preparedness of the government and airlines to handle adverse weather conditions leading to significant flight delays, some lasting up to 12 hours. He argued that such disruptions, coupled with passengers enduring delays on the tarmac, underscore the "sorry state of affairs of India's aviation sector."

Aviation Minister Scindia vehemently rebutted all the points raised by Tharoor, emphasizing the continuous efforts being made to ensure smooth aviation operations. He particularly denounced the incident where passengers were reportedly forced to eat meals on the tarmac, deeming it unacceptable.

In an attempt to address the concerns and improve the situation, Scindia announced a comprehensive six-point action plan. This plan includes the establishment of "war rooms" by airports and airline operators at six major metro airports. These war rooms are designed to promptly address any issues related to passenger inconvenience. Additionally, Scindia stressed the assurance of sufficient manpower from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) round-the-clock.

Scindia also revealed that Runway 29L at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has been made CAT III operational. This upgrade enables the runway to handle take-offs and departures even during scenarios of dense fog, contributing to more effective flight operations.

As the aviation sector grapples with operational challenges, the political dispute underscores the broader concerns about the state of India's aviation infrastructure and the need for comprehensive reforms.