    PM Modi explains what Budget 2022 has for health and wellbeing

    PM Modi went on to say that three elements are being considered in the budget: contemporary infrastructure and human resource growth, stimulating research, and embracing current and futuristic technologies.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 26, 2022, 12:24 PM IST
    Speaking at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's post-budget webcast on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the Union government had taken a holistic approach in the healthcare ecosystem, concentrating not just on health but also on wellbeing.

    "In our healthcare ecosystem, we have taken a comprehensive approach. Today, our emphasis is not just on health but also on wellbeing," he said. He went on to say that three elements are being considered in the budget: contemporary infrastructure and human resource growth, stimulating research, and embracing current and futuristic technologies.

    "Our emphasis is on both health and wellbeing. The budget takes three elements into account: contemporary infrastructure and human resource growth, supporting research and the use of current and futuristic technologies," PM Modi stated.

    The Prime Minister stated that necessary health services would be delivered to communities at the block and district levels in the spirit of 'One India, One Health,' with the private sector playing a significant role in their maintenance and upkeep.

    "We want to build a health infrastructure in India that extends beyond the borders of the major cities. Essential health facilities will be brought to villages at the block and district levels in the spirit of 'One India, One Health.' The private sector will play a critical role in their upkeep and improvement," he stated. "Whether it's the Swachh Bharat Mission, Fit India Mission, Nutrition Mission, Mission Indradhanush, Ayushman Bharat, or Jal Jeevan Mission, we have to reach out to as many people as possible," he added.

    In addition, the Prime Minister stated that, as the demand for healthcare services grows, the budget allocation for health, education, and human resource development related to healthcare has increased compared to last year.

    "As the need for healthcare services grows, we are also attempting to train qualified health workers. As a result, the funding for health education and human resource development in healthcare has been significantly increased over the previous year," Prime Minister Modi stated. It would also improve worldwide access to India's high-quality, low-cost healthcare system. This would promote medical tourism and financial options for citizens, he said.

