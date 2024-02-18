Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    School hijab controversy unfolds in Rajasthan; Viral video captures parents' threatening staff (WATCH)

    A school in Jodhpur, Rajasthan witnessed dramatic scenes when parents of Muslim female students confronted school authorities allegedly for not allowing entry wearing a hijab. The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday at Pipar's Government High School number 2.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST

    In a viral video, a Jodhpur school in Rajasthan witnessed dramatic scenes when parents came to the school administration and allegedly threatened the authorities for not allowing Muslim female students to wear hijab. The incident enraged the parents of the Muslim students.  According to reports, the parents allegedly threatened that their children would come only in hijab and if they are stopped then they will punish the school administration. 

    The incident allegedly occurred on Saturday at Pipar's Government High School number 2, where the teacher prevented the Muslim female students from entering the building. Their entry to the school was denied by the teachers citing their dress code.

    When the parents arrived at the school after the incident, they confronted the management and demanded an explanation. Teachers allegedly misbehaved with the female students, according to the girl's parents. A parent accused that a girl was called by the name "chambal ka daku." However, according to the principal of the school, students were expelled for not following the dress code.

    Parents questioned the principal of the school about their children's expulsion from the institution even though their children merely wore face masks and head coverings rather than hijabs. The parents' confrontational video of the school principal has gone viral.

    “Why did you not allow our children to enter school? They did not wear any hijab and just covered their head with a dupatta and wore a face mask. Tell us any government guideline which says you can’t wear a mask,” a parent was seen questioning the school principal.

    Notably, a comparable hijab dispute during the Karnataka BJP government evolved into a major political storm. In August 2022, several educational institutions in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts prohibited Muslim female students on the grounds of clothing code violations. The dispute took a political turn when the Congress and BJP sparred over the matter.
     

    Last Updated Feb 18, 2024, 12:24 PM IST
