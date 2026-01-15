BJP's Pradeep Bhandari lauded the SC's stay on FIRs against ED officials in the I-PAC raid case. He termed it a 'slap on the face' of Mamata Banerjee's govt, citing the court's observation of 'lawlessness' by West Bengal police.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari hailed the apex court's decision to stay all the FIRs against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in the I-PAC raid case in Kolkata till the next hearing on February 3. In a post on X, Bhandari slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, citing her attempt to portray herself as a "victim" falling flat. "The Supreme Court order is a big slap on the face of the TMC govt of Mamta Banerjee. The Supreme Court stays the FIR on ED officials by the West Bengal police. The Supreme Court calls actions by West Bengal police as Prima Facie- "Situation of lawlessness." Mamata Banerjee's Attempt to act as "victim" fall flat! TMC & its corrupt link with private company are getting exposed!" he wrote on X.

I-PAC Raid Controversy

This comes amid the ongoing controversy after the ED conducted a raid on the I-PAC office in Kolkata, West Bengal, which was obstructed by the West Bengal senior state officials and government, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

ED's Plea in Supreme Court

Earlier, the ED approached the Supreme Court of India, seeking the immediate suspension of senior West Bengal police officers and initiation of departmental proceedings against them. In its application for directions, the ED has urged the Court to place the police officers present during the January 8 search operation under suspension. The agency has also sought directions to the impleaded authorities under the Department of Personnel and Training and the Ministry of Home Affairs to initiate departmental inquiry and major penalty proceedings against the officers concerned.

Allegations of Obstruction and Theft

According to the ED, its search operation at the office of I-PAC and the residential premises of its director, Pratik Jain in Kolkata was forcibly obstructed. The agency has alleged that digital devices, electronic records and documents lawfully seized during the search were illegally taken away, amounting to theft of evidence and direct interference with an ongoing probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). (ANI)