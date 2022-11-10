Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    The PIL requested that the SC intervene immediately to prohibit stubble burning in Punjab and other NCR states to reduce air pollution in Delhi. Last week, the Court agreed to hear the petition and stated that the issue 'requires intervention.'

    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:48 PM IST

    The Supreme Court refused an urgent hearing of a Public Interest Litigation seeking the apex court's immediate intervention to reduce pollution levels in the national capital on Thursday. The bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, said it would not be listed immediately.

    "Yes, we agree that this problem requires a solution. There are some issues where courts can intervene and others where courts cannot. Anyway, we're not going to list it right away. We will investigate the legal aspects," said Justice Chandrachud. He also asked if the Court could enforce this on every farmer in Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

    The PIL requested that the SC intervene immediately to prohibit stubble burning in Punjab and other NCR states to reduce air pollution in Delhi. Last week, the Court agreed to hear the petition and stated that the issue 'requires intervention.'

    Last week, advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who appeared for the petitioner, argued that the matter requires an urgent hearing as it's difficult to even walk in Delhi due to pollution. According to the petition, the elevated AQI levels were stubble burning in neighbouring states.

    According to the PIL, "The general public is forced to breathe polluted air and smog-filled oxygen. Despite this Court's clear orders to stop stubble burning and construction that causes air pollution, there is widespread pollution in the National Capital Territory and elsewhere, making it difficult for people to survive."

    The petition also requested the Court to issue new guidelines to the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana regarding stubble burning; to form a panel led by a retired Supreme Court judge to fight pollution, specifically stubble burning; to direct states to install smog-towers, plantation drives, affordable public transportation, and discourage the use of private vehicles; and to summon state chief secretaries and direct them to take responsibility personally.

    After a brief improvement period, Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) slipped into the 'very poor' category on Thursday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, the AQI was 303 around 11 am. 

    The AQI was 176 at 7 am on Thursday, placing it in the 'moderate' category. Rains in neighbouring states and faster surface winds contributed to the improvement.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 1:50 PM IST
