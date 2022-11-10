Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

    The Supreme Court, prima facie, observed that there is no reason to reject the medical report of Gautam Navlakha, and said that its latest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

    Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 10, 2022, 1:23 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed activist Gautam Navlakha, currently in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to be kept under house arrest for a month. The top court, prima facie, observed that there is no reason to reject the medical report of Gautam Navlakha, and said that its latest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

    In its interim order, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy directed house arrest for a month in Mumbai and asked him to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh for expenses incurred by the state in providing police security.

    Navlakha had appealed to the top court that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail, considering his health condition and old age. The order prohibits the 70-year-old activist from using a computer and the Internet while under house arrest. The bench directed Navakha not to make any attempt, in any manner, to influence witnesses during his house arrest. He is allowed access to newspapers and television and use of a mobile phone without internet for the duration.

    Developing story

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2022, 1:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....' - adt

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why AJR

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raids at 45 locations across Tamil Nadu AJR

    Coimbatore car explosion case: NIA conducts raid at multiple locations across Tamil Nadu

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details AJR

    Gujarat Election 2022: BJP announces first list of its candidates; check details

    MCD Elections 2022: Delhi BJP releases manifesto; check highlights here - adt

    MCD Elections 2022: Delhi BJP releases manifesto; check highlights here

    Recent Stories

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....' - adt

    SC refuses urgent hearing of PIL on Delhi Pollution, says, 'This problem requires solution but....'

    How to be romantic? Here are some cute gestures your girlfriend will love sur

    How to be romantic? Here are some cute gestures your girlfriend will love

    WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users Report gcw

    WhatsApp to soon automatically mute large group chats for users: Report

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why AJR

    Day after his release from Mumbai jail, Sanjay Raut to meet PM Modi, Amit Shah; here's why

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: Men in Blue unchanged as Three Lions opt to field

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: One knock-out game does not define us - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG: 'One knock-out game doesn't define us' - Rohit

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war why US has been unable to convince India to stay away from Moscow

    Answered: Why has US been unable to convince India to stay away from Russia?

    Video Icon
    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe: Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: 'Suryakumar Yadav has been phenomenal' - Rahul Dravid

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon