Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case: SC allows Gautam Navlakha to be kept under house arrest

The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed activist Gautam Navlakha, currently in jail in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist link case, to be kept under house arrest for a month. The top court, prima facie, observed that there is no reason to reject the medical report of Gautam Navlakha, and said that its latest order should be implemented within 48 hours.

In its interim order, a bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy directed house arrest for a month in Mumbai and asked him to deposit Rs 2.4 lakh for expenses incurred by the state in providing police security.

Navlakha had appealed to the top court that he be placed under house arrest instead of judicial custody in Taloja jail, considering his health condition and old age. The order prohibits the 70-year-old activist from using a computer and the Internet while under house arrest. The bench directed Navakha not to make any attempt, in any manner, to influence witnesses during his house arrest. He is allowed access to newspapers and television and use of a mobile phone without internet for the duration.

