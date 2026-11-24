The Supreme Court dismissed the CBI's petitions challenging the acquittal of retired Major General Anand Kumar Kapur in a disproportionate assets case, stating there were no valid grounds to overturn the Delhi High Court's prior judgment.

SC Refuses to Interfere with Acquittal of Ex-Major General Kapur

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court has refused to interfere with the acquittal of retired Major General Anand Kumar Kapur in a disproportionate assets case, dismissing two petitions filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the Delhi High Court judgment that had set aside his conviction. A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and K Vinod Chandran said it found no good ground to interfere with the High Court’s order after hearing the parties and examining the material on record.

“Having heard the learned counsel appearing for the petitioner(s) and having gone through the materials on record, we find no good ground to interfere with the impugned order passed by the High Court,” the bench observed. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Additional Solicitor General Suryaprakash V. Raju and senior advocate Zoheb Hossain appeared for the CBI. Senior advocate Mukta Gupta appeared for Kapur, along with advocates Shashank Dewan, Ananya Saxena, Tushar Gupta, Nitya Gupta, Nikita Dewan, Ayush Kumar, Garima Raisinghani, B. Vittal, Kavya Arora and Aman Rai. Saurabh Sharma appeared as the Advocate-on-Record.

The CBI had challenged the Delhi High Court’s July 1, 2026, judgment allowing two criminal appeals filed by Kapur and setting aside his conviction, sentence and confiscation order passed by the Special Judge, CBI, at Patiala House Courts. In its petitions before the Supreme Court, the agency argued that the High Court had selectively appreciated the evidence while overturning the trial court’s findings. It contended that the High Court failed to properly consider the cumulative effect of oral and documentary evidence and did not adequately deal with the trial court’s item-wise assessment of the alleged disproportionate assets.

The case relates to allegations that Kapur accumulated assets disproportionate to his known sources of income during the period between November 14, 1971, and October 10, 2007. The CBI registered an FIR on October 8, 2007, and subsequently filed a chargesheet on October 26, 2009, under Section 13(2) read with Section 13(1)(e) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. After examining 80 prosecution witnesses, the trial court had assessed the disproportionate assets at Rs 2.22 crore, reducing the amount from the initially alleged Rs 3.37 crore. It convicted Kapur on September 27, 2016, and sentenced him to one year’s rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000. A confiscation order was also passed three days later.

The CBI, in its challenge, had particularly questioned the High Court’s assessment of properties in Defence Colony, Delhi, and Goa. It argued that the High Court accepted defence explanations without adequately testing them against bank records, income-tax documents and property records. The agency also questioned the High Court’s findings on the validity of the sanction for prosecution granted in September 2009. It argued that the alleged non-placement of certain investigation materials before the sanctioning authority could not, by itself, invalidate the sanction without examining whether it had resulted in a failure of justice under the applicable law. The CBI had urged the Supreme Court to set aside the High Court judgment and restore Kapur’s conviction. However, the apex court declined to interfere and dismissed both special leave petitions. The order does not elaborate on the individual grounds raised by the CBI or independently examine the underlying evidence. (ANI)