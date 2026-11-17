The Delhi Government is upgrading 500 pollution checking centres with financial grants and launching the Parivartan scheme to replace old, high-emission commercial vehicles with cleaner BS-VI or electric alternatives to combat air pollution.

Delhi Government Boosts Efforts To Combat Vehicular Air Pollution

The Delhi Government on Tuesday took a significant decision to strengthen control over vehicular pollution in the National Capital. One of the key measures is that eligible Pollution Checking Centres (PCCs) will now receive a one-time financial grant of Rs 1 lakh to upgrade and modernise their infrastructure. There are approximately 500 such centres. Meanwhile, Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 246, in the 'poor' category, on Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The measure taken by the Delhi governemnt to control vehicular pollution comes even as it approved a proposal to implement and support the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' 'Parivartan' (Program for Accelerated Renewal and Incentivisation of Vehicle Assets for Reducing Transport Air Pollution and Network Emission) scheme in Delhi in July. According to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, this scheme has been launched to replace old, polluting trucks and buses with BS-VI vehicles, those meeting even stricter emission standards, or electric vehicles, thereby reducing air pollution and emissions caused by transport, according to a release from the Chief Minister's Office. This approval was granted during a recent Delhi Government cabinet meeting. The initiative will strengthen the clean transport system in the capital and help reduce air pollution while facilitating the modernisation of commercial vehicles.

Attractive Incentives for BS-IV and Electric Vehicles

Under the scheme, if a vehicle owner scraps a BS-IV (or older) Light Goods Vehicle (LGV) and purchases a new electric LGV, they will receive a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years and a 100% waiver of registration fees from the Delhi government. Additionally, benefits include a 5% interest subsidy (subvention), an 8% discount from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher. Conversely, if a used electric vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the beneficiary will receive a 50% exemption on motor vehicle tax for 10 years, a 5% interest subsidy, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher, the release said.

The scheme also covers the replacement of Medium Goods Vehicles (MGVs) and Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGVs) that are BS-IV compliant or older. Scrapping such vehicles to purchase new BS-VI vehicles, those meeting stricter emission standards, or electric goods vehicles will entitle the owner to a 100% motor vehicle tax exemption for 10 years, a 100% registration fee waiver, a 5% interest subsidy, an 8% OEM discount, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher. However, if a used BS-VI or electric goods vehicle is purchased instead of a new one, the benefits will include a 50% motor vehicle tax exemption for 10 years, a 5% interest subsidy, and a one-time benefit equivalent to the value of a fuel voucher. (ANI)