The Supreme Court called for a balanced approach to firecracker restrictions in Delhi-NCR, prioritizing public health while respecting religious sentiments. It urged voluntary adoption of greener alternatives over strict, unenforceable orders.

SC Urges Balance Between Health and Religious Sentiments

The Supreme Court on Monday called for a balance between public health concerns and religious sentiments while considering restrictions on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, urging people to voluntarily adopt less polluting ways of celebrating festivals.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said it was not inclined to pass restrictive orders that could be difficult to enforce. “We will not hurt religious sentiments, but at the same time, people should themselves come forward and opt for it. The whole exercise should involve a balancing approach,” the CJI said, emphasising the need to make citizens aware of the health hazards of firecrackers.

Justice Bagchi questioned the religious basis for bursting crackers, prompting the amicus curiae to remark, “Gods would be aghast if they knew that children were suffering and getting sick in their name.” The amicus, senior advocate Aparajita Singh, cautioned that restrictions would remain ineffective without proper enforcement, observing that it was “impossible for police officers to be in every street all the time”.

Focus on Awareness and Practical Approach

The CJI called for a practical approach, suggesting awareness campaigns, restrictions on highly polluting firecrackers and promotion of less harmful alternatives. “We have to be extremely careful in passing an order unless we are in a position to make it manageable and enforceable,” CJI said.

CJI further observed, “We have to make people wiser, bring awareness and tell them which firecrackers are harmful and which are less harmful. We should promote that kind of culture and persuade people to return to our original culture, where there were only sparklers and the lighting of lamps.”

Stubble Burning Also Under Scrutiny

The bench also discussed measures to prevent stubble burning, with the Centre agreeing to file an updated status report on steps taken and future plans to tackle air pollution. The matter will be heard next on October 15. The apex court was hearing suo motu proceedings initiated by it on air pollution in Delhi-NCR, including firecrackers, crop residue burning and solid waste management. (ANI)