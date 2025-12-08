AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal accused the Gujarat BJP govt of suppressing farmers with police force and false cases. During a Rajkot visit, he met families of detained farmers and slammed the state for failing to curb illicit liquor and drug sales.

Kejriwal Slams Gujarat Govt Over Farmer Protests

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched a sharp attack on the Gujarat government, accusing it of suppressing farmers through police action and falsely implicating them in cases. Kejriwal is on a three-day visit to Gujarat and addressed the media during a press conference in Rajkot, where he also met families of farmers who were recently detained.

Kejriwal alleged that the state administration used excessive force against farmers who were protesting peacefully. "The Gujarat government has lathi-charged farmers, used tear gas on them, and arrested them by filing false cases. Today, I came to meet their families," he said. According to him, around 88 farmers were arrested, of whom 42 have been granted bail, and 46 remain in custody. "I hope they, too, will be granted bail soon," he added.

'Illicit Liquor, Drugs Widespread in State'

Censuring the ruling BJP further, Kejriwal claimed that despite repeated public concerns, issues like illicit liquor and narcotics remain widespread in the state. "There is fake liquor in the whole of Gujarat. Drugs can be bought easily here. The BJP government is incompetent to catch them. But they arrested the farmers who were raising their voice peacefully," he remarked.

AAP Positions as Political Alternative

Positioning the Aam Aadmi Party as a growing force in Gujarat politics, Kejriwal said residents had been left with no real choice earlier. "Until now, people had no choice as the BJP and Congress were in collusion. Now people have an option: Aam Aadmi Party, and gradually, AAP is reaching every household across Gujarat," he said.

He predicted significant political change in the next state election. "After two years, the BJP government will be gone... all the false FIRs filed to intimidate people will be withdrawn," he asserted. Drawing a parallel with the colonial era, he added, "There was a time when the Britishers thought they could not be removed from India. Similarly, the BJP government will be evacuated from Gujarat soon."

Demanding immediate release of the remaining detained farmers, Kejriwal said the BJP must "break its arrogance" or "nature will take its course."