The Supreme Court issued notices to journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut in a criminal contempt petition by the SCBA over remarks on CJI Surya Kant, asking them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices to journalist Nikhil Wagle and Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut in the criminal contempt petition filed by the SCBA over their remarks concerning Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.

A bench of CJI Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi asked them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them while exempting them from personal appearance for now.

CJI Calls Remarks 'Very Unfortunate'

“When personal liberty or any rights are jeopardised, each one of them has, in the past also, come to the Court seeking rescue. Probably the courts have never lagged behind in protecting those rights. And if the same people condemn, criticise, take the courts left and right, it is very unfortunate. Very, very unfortunate,” CJI Kant remarked.

“May better sense prevail. We can only pray,” the CJI added.

Background of the Contempt Petition

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on October 15 filed a criminal contempt petition against Nikhil Wagle and Raut over their remarks concerning CJI Surya Kant.

Attorney General R Venkataramani has since granted consent to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against the two under the Contempt of Courts Act.

The controversy stems from statements made after CJI Surya Kant declined a request by a delegation of Opposition parties to meet him last week, asking them instead to approach the Supreme Court by filing a petition. (ANI)