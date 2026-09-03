The Supreme Court's e-Committee, with NALSA and the Department of Justice, will launch 26 Mobile eSewa Vans. CJI Surya Kant will flag off the vans, which aim to provide eCourts services and legal aid to remote and underserved areas of India.

The e-Committee of the Supreme Court, in collaboration with the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and the Department of Justice, will flag off 26 Mobile eSewa Vans on Friday to take eCourts services, legal aid and dispute resolution facilities to remote and underserved areas.

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Patron-in-Chief of the eCommittee, will flag off the vans at a ceremony at the Supreme Court's Administrative Buildings Complex here at 2 pm on September 4. Supreme Court judge and eCommittee Chairman Justice Vikram Nath, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra, Vice Chairman of the eCommittee, will also be present.

Expanding the Initiative

The 26 vans constitute the first tranche of a larger fleet of 73 Mobile eSewa Vans that will be progressively deployed across designated High Court and district court jurisdictions in the country.

Bridging the Digital Divide

The initiative, conceived as an extension of the e-Courts Project, aims to bridge the digital divide and improve access to justice by bringing judicial and legal services directly to citizens, particularly those living in remote areas.

Onboard Services and Facilities

The vans will provide facilities including eCourts services, digital e-filing, secure e-payments, Mobile Lok Adalats and legal literacy programmes. Equipped with high-speed connectivity, video conferencing facilities and onboard power backup, the vans will also facilitate secure remote hearings and witness depositions from the field.

Key Dignitaries to Attend

The flag-off ceremony will be attended by Supreme Court judges, senior officials of the Department of Justice, NALSA and the Ministry of Home Affairs, besides extended members of the eCommittee, including officials from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the National Informatics Centre. The Attorney General, Solicitor General and representatives of the Bar Council of India will also be present.

The initiative is aimed at leveraging technology to enhance efficiency, transparency and accessibility in the delivery of justice and ensuring wider access to judicial services. (ANI)