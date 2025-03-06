SC bars new FIRs against Udhayanidhi Stalin over 'Sanatan Dharma' remark

The Supreme Court barred new FIRs against Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his 2023 "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark without its permission. It extended interim relief and will hear the case on April 21. Stalin seeks clubbing of multiple FIRs across states.

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered no further FIRs to be registered against Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin without its permission on his "eradicate Sanatan Dharma" remark in 2023.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar posted the matter on April 21. "List on April 21. Interim order to continue and shall apply to the new cases added as well. We direct no further FIR to be registered on the same cause," the order stated.



In an interim order, Stalin was given earlier exemption from physically appearing before lower courts conducting proceedings against his 'Sanatana Dharma' remarks.

During the hearing, referring to Stalin's controversial comment, the Maharashtra government, through Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, said, imagine if other state Chief Ministers had talked about "Islam eradication".

"What would happen if the Chief Minister of another state said that Islam has to be eradicated... Merely because a community which is sought to be eradicated does not react violently, this can't be said," said Mehta.

"As an apex court, we will not comment. It will impact the trial," said CJI. The top court was hearing a plea of Stalin seeking the clubbing of multiple FIRs registered against him in several states over his remarks.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing Stalin, brought the apex court's attention to the fresh FIRs and asked that all the FIRs should be clubbed together for trial in Tamil Nadu or Karnataka.

On March 4 last year, the apex court frowned upon Stalin over his remarks calling for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma' and told him that he is "not a layman but a minister" and he should know the consequences of his remarks.

"You abuse your rights under freedom of speech and expression and right to freedom of religion and then come to the Supreme Court for protection under Article 32? Do you not know the consequences of what you said?," the bench had asked Stalin's counsel.



Stalin sought relief from the top court to club all the FIRs, saying FIRs are registered in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir and Maharashtra.

DMK leader Stalin made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

His remarks triggered a massive political controversy across the country. It led to several criminal complaints being filed against him. (ANI)

