The Centre's directive to pre-install the Sanchar Saathi app on mobiles has ignited a political firestorm. Opposition leaders decry it as a privacy violation, while the government insists the app's activation and use are entirely voluntary.

The Centre's move to mandate the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile phones triggered a major political row on Tuesday, with Opposition leaders alleging a threat to privacy, while the government clarified that using or activating the app remains completely voluntary.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated certain norms for manufacturers and importers of mobile handsets intended for use in India. They have been asked to ensure that the Sanchar Saathi mobile application is pre-installed on all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India.

The mobile handsets must have the pre-installed Sanchar Saathi application readily visible and accessible to end users at the time of first use or device setup, and its functionalities must not be disabled or restricted, the Ministry of Communications said in a statement Monday evening.

For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the manufacturer and importers of mobile handsets shall endeavour to push the App through software updates. Directions mandate completing the implementation within 90 days and submitting the report within 120 days.

Opposition Slams Move as Attack on Privacy

The oppositon leaders sharply criticised the government's directive on mandatory pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile phones, alleging it amounts to mass surveillance and an intrusion into citizens' privacy.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said there is a fine line between reporting fraud and violating individuals' privacy, with the recent order doing the latter, after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) issued an order mandating the pre-installation of the Sanchar Saathi on all mobiles.

"It's not just one thing. It is not just snooping on telephones. It is overall, they are turning this country into a dictatorship. You ask me everyday why Parliament is not functioning, it is because they are refusing to talk about anything. It is very easy to blame Opposition, but the fact is they are not allowing discussion on anything," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament premises.

Congress MP KC Venugopal also criticised the government's directive, calling it "an attack on privacy." Speaking to ANI, Venugopal said, "It is an attack on privacy. This is what it seems to be. In the name of helping, the BJP is trying to attack the privacy of the common people. We had an experience with Pegasus here in India. The government is trying to put surveillance on all the people of the country through this app."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said, "Common sense tells me that these apps can be useful provided they are voluntary. Everyone who needs them should be able to download them. Making anything compulsory in a democracy is troubling. I need to look more into the logic of the government. The government should explain everything to the public instead of just passing an order via media reports. We need to have a discussion where the government reports the idea behind the decision..."

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp political attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over Sanchar Saathi app, claiming that the ruling party is now extending surveillance into the private spaces of citizens. In a post shared on X, Yadav alleged that under BJP governance, not only has freedom of expression been curtailed, but the privacy of people's conversations inside their homes and families is also under threat.

"Those whose history itself has been one of spying, how can they possibly give up espionage? In the BJP government, the freedom of expression was already being snatched away; now, even the private conversations within homes, families, relatives, friendships, and businesses will come under the vulture-like gaze of BJP members and their associates. Now that the public has decided that it doesn't want the BJP government, it simply doesn't want it. If the BJP goes, privacy can be saved," Yadav's X post read.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal strongly criticised the Sanchar Saarthi app, calling it a "brazen attack on individual privacy and liberty." In a post on X, Kejriwal alleged that the notification neither seeks user consent nor provides the option to uninstall the app, describing it as a "gross dictatorial action" and demanding its immediate "The Modi government's diktat to all mobile manufacturers to install the Sanchar Saarthi app on all new and existing phones is a brazen attack on individual privacy and liberty. No democracy in the world has ever attempted to do so. The notification issued by the government has no mention of seeking individual consent to install the app or providing the option to delete it at any time. @AamAadmiParty condemns such gross dictatorial actions and demands immediate withdrawal of the notification," Kejriwal wrote on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi strongly criticised the government's directive mandating the Sanchar Saathi app, calling the official clarification "absolutely wrong". "The clarification is absolutely wrong...They are saying that its function should not be restricted and it should not be disabled...If what the Minister is saying is true, then the notification should be withdrawn and a fresh notification should be issued and apology must be offered to the country," Chaturvedi said.

Government Clarifies App is Voluntary

Meanwhile, Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia asserted that activation of 'Sanchar Saathi' app on mobile handsets is not mandatory, and it is fully up to the consumers to use it or delete it like any other app.

Scindia clarified that the Sanchar Saathi application is entirely voluntary for consumers, reiterating that neither installation nor activation is mandatory.

Addressing reporters outside Parliament, he stressed that users retain full autonomy; those who do not wish to use the app are free not to register, and they may also delete it at any time."If you want to activate it, do so. If you do not want to activate it, don't. Delete it if you wish. It is entirely your choice," said the minister.

Minister Scindia Highlights App's Benefits

Scindia emphasised that misinformation should not overshadow the app's consumer-protection benefits, noting that the platform has contributed to preventing financial frauds amounting to Rs 22,800 crore in 2024."Opposition doesn't have any agenda (mudda), and they want to find out agenda (mudda). We can't help the Opposition," Scindia said.

The opposition's criticism of the initiative is misplaced. He underscored that Sanchar Saathi is designed as a participatory, citizen-centric tool enabling individuals to secure their own mobile identities. Through the app and the associated online portal, users can verify whether a device's IMEI number is genuine, report misuse of telecom services, and check active mobile connections registered in their name.

Scindia highlighted the initiative's operational impact. To date, the Sanchar Saathi portal has recorded 20 crore downloads, while the mobile app itself has been downloaded over 1.5 crore times. He reported that 2.25 crore mobile connections linked to suspicious or fraudulent activities have been deactivated. Additionally, the system has helped trace nearly 20 lakh stolen devices, with 7.5 lakh of those phones successfully returned to their rightful owners.

"Our responsibility is to help consumers and maintain their safety. What is Sanchar Saathi? Sanchar Saathi is an app and a portal through which consumer themselves are able to secure them." the minister added.

BJP Defends App's Security Features

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also addressed concerns about the Sanchar Saathi app, clarifying its purpose and functionality. He emphasised that the app is designed to enhance user security, prevent fraud, and track stolen mobile phones. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Sambit Patra said, "Those who are champions of misinformation will never understand what Sanchar Saathi is...Does the Govt want to snoop on you through Sanchar Saathi? No. Govt wants to do no snooping."

Patra explained that Sanchar Saathi allows users to report suspicious calls, fraudulent activities, and malicious links, empowering them to protect themselves. The app utilises IMEI tracking to combat phone duplication and aid in recovering stolen devices." "Sanchar Saathi app cannot read your messages, it cannot listen to your calls, and it cannot breach your personal data. Its job is to provide security for users, stop fraud, track stolen mobile phones, and return them to their rightful owners. Sanchar Saathi is like a mobile phone reporter...It reports suspicious calls and fraudulent calls. You can report spam on Sanchar Saathi. You can report malicious links on Sanchar Saathi and protect you...," he added.

Patra also highlighted the app's role in identifying and preventing misuse, such as detecting multiple phones registered under a single user's name. "IMEI on mobile phones are being duplicated these days. Through Sanchar Saathi, this duplication can be stopped. If someone has duplicated it, it can be followed, and your mobile phone can be brought back to you...Several people use mobile phones under different names and they use them for fraud...Sanchar Saathi will know at once how many mobile phones are used under one user's name. It is essential these days...," he added.

Apple to Reportedly Resist Mandate

However, Apple does not plan to comply with the mandate to preload mobile handsets with the 'Sanchar Saathi' app and will convey its concerns before the Indian government, Reuters reported, citing three unnamed sources. (ANI)