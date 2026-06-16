TMC MP Saugata Roy accused Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar of leading a 20-MP rebellion against Mamata Banerjee. He cited internal conflicts in the group, which has asked the Speaker to merge with the NCPI, a move slammed by other TMC leaders.

Roy Accuses Rebels, Highlights Internal Conflicts

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday accused that rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar is spearheading a faction of 20 MPs to discredit Mamata Banerjee and claimed internal inconsistencies within the dissident group, stating that the MPs hold conflicting views regarding their future political alignment. Roy's remarks came after reports that the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office had sent an email to the group of TMC MPs led by Mamata Banerjee, inviting them for a formal meeting as part of the process of hearing both factions before taking any decision.

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Speaking to ANI, Roy said, "It is the work of Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is leading this rebellion against Mamata, to defame those who are with Mamata Banerjee. This is the reason she is speaking against Kalyan Banerjee...There are many contradictions among those who have left. Some of them want to create another group, some want to join the BJP, they have joined NCPI. We can already see different opinions within the same group."

On the communication from the Speaker's office, Roy said it was the responsibility of the Speaker to remain "unbiased" and added that he was not aware whether the party had received the letter. "It is a good thing. It is the Speaker's duty to be unbiased. Before the dissatisfied MPs gave a letter, the Trinamool Congress had given a letter. I have heard that the Speaker has also written to the Trinamool Congress as well to meet their MPs. I don't know if this letter was received by Trinamool Congress," he said.

Roy also criticised the investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) into TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and alleged that it was aimed at targeting the Opposition. He said, "I condemn it. This is being done to trouble the Opposition. Abhishek is an elected MP."

Formal Split as 20 MPs Seek Merger

His remarks follow a formal split in the party's Lok Sabha contingent, where 20 dissident MPs met the Speaker and submitted a letter requesting the merger of their group with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI).

TMC Loyalists Dismiss Move

Reacting sharply to the development, TMC MP Kirti Azad dismissed the move as "misleading and undemocratic," asserting that the party remains firmly under Mamata Banerjee's leadership. "Our letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker clearly states that the real TMC is that of Mamata Banerjee, because the political party is hers. The letter given (by 20 rebel TMC MPs) to the Speaker is misleading," Azad told ANI.

Azad further alleged that the rebel group is motivated by personal gain and is already riddled with internal conflict. "There is a rebellion among the traitors (rebel TMC MPs) over who will become a minister (MoS). The party they have merged with has no representation in Parliament. It is an unrecognised and unregistered party. It has no identity. This is not democratic," the TMC leader said.

Rebels Aim to Bypass Anti-Defection Law

On June 14, the rebel faction, led by senior parliamentarian Sudip Bandyopadhyay, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to submit a formal request for separate seating arrangements. By merging with the NCPI, the group claims to have bypassed the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. Under the anti-defection law, a merger is permissible if at least two-thirds of a legislative party joins another. With 20 MPs in their camp, the rebels assert they have comfortably exceeded this threshold.

The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a Tripura-based party, has suddenly been in the national limelight. Despite its limited organisational footprint, the party has welcomed the influx of high-profile leaders, with national organising secretary Shantanu Dey stating that he is eager to see the party grow and work in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. (ANI)