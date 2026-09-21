The Patiala House Court extended the judicial custody of building owners Hariram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, their son Mahesh, and contractor Sanoj till October 5 in the Satya Niketan building collapse case, which claimed seven lives on September 6.

Legal Proceedings Update

The Patiala House Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Hariram Gupta, Urmila Gupta, their son Mahesh Gupta, and labour contractor Sanoj in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse incident, which resulted in the death of seven people.

Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kautuk Bhardwaj extended the judicial custody of the accused persons till October 5. The accused were produced before the court after the expiry of their judicial custody.

The other two accused, namely Sudhanshu and Shubham Tyagi, are in judicial custody till September 25. Shubham Tyagi is an advocate of Patiala House Court. They were sent to judicial custody on September 13. As per Delhi Police, both were alleged PG Operators in the building that collapsed on September 6 in Satya Niketan.

Seven people lost their lives after a five-storey building collapsed in Satya Niketan on September 6. Shubham Tyagi surrendered before the Patiala House Court on September 11 after his anticipatory bail was dismissed. He is an alleged PG Operator and partner of Sudhanshu. Shubham's Anticipatory bail was dismissed by the Court on September 10. He was arrested by the police after he surrendered before the court on September 11.

Background and Arrests

Earlier, the Court had remanded Mahesh Gupta and Sanoj to judicial custody after police interrogation. Mahesh Gupta is building owner's son, and Sanoj is a labour contractor.

On September 7, the Duty Magistrate of Patiala House remanded Mahesh Gupta to police custody for two days. His parents, Hariram Gupta and Urmila Gupta, were remanded to judicial custody till September 21.

According to Delhi Police, the building’s electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name, while his son was handling its management. The property was registered in the name of Hariram’s wife, Urmila Gupta.

As per Delhi police, the building owners and beneficiaries, Hariram Gupta, aged 81 years, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years and their son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years, were arrested in the case. During examination, it was found that the property is in the name of Urmila Gupta. It was being managed and run by her husband, Hariram, and her son, Mahesh. Hariram has electricity connections of two floors in his name. He is a retired Sergeant from the Indian Air Force. Mahesh is running a hardware and paint shop. He has 2 kids. In addition, a search of the PG Operators and labour contractors is being made. Their role will also be examined in the case, and action will be taken accordingly, the police said.

Rescue Operation Outcome

The rescue operations have been completed by the agencies. A total of 12 persons were rescued, out of which seven died. The families of the deceased persons were handed over the mortal remains. (ANI)