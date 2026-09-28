Congress leaders and workers protested in Bhopal, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities. Police used water cannons to stop their march, led by state Congress president Jitu Patwari.

Congress leaders and workers staged a massive protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Bhopal on Monday, demanding his resignation over their allegations of irregularities in the electoral process. The protesters took out a foot march from the Madhya Pradesh Congress office towards the Election Commission office, but were stopped by police at Board Office Square. They were trying to cross the barricade, following which the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd.

During the protest, Congress workers also symbolically brought along a man dressed as Gyanesh Kumar, with his hands handcuffed. They said they would take him to the police as a mark of protest.

'CEC Should Be Behind Bars': Jitu Patwari

Speaking to ANI, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “He (Gyanesh Kumar) should be behind bars for treason. Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, Election Commission and Amit Shah have stolen election mandates in the country, stolen democracy in the country. Congress party attained independence for the country, Congress will protect democracy.”

He added that the protest was aimed at protecting democracy, voters' rights and the Constitution. “To protect the democracy of the country, patriotic Indians stand with the spirit of Rahul Gandhi as per which we need to protect the democracy, votes and Constitution. We will sacrifice every drop of our blood if it comes to that. We offered ourselves for arrest but the police released us. This fight will continue. After two days, there will be a demand for the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar in every district of the state,” Patwari said.

He further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had come to power through “vote theft”. “Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of vote theft, and Mohan Yadav is the Chief Minister through vote theft. We are ready to make any sacrifice for the protection of democracy in the country,” he said.

LoP Alleges 'Vote Chori'

Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar alleged that Gyanesh Kumar was involved in “vote chori” and said the Congress would continue its agitation to protect the Constitution. “Gyanesh Kumar indulges in 'vote chori' and finishing off the future of youth and farmers of the country. The nation doesn’t want democracy to be murdered. Congress is on the streets for every citizen. We stand with Rahul Gandhi to protect the Constitution. We won’t let the country be finished off,” Singhar said. (ANI)