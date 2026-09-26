Stones were pelted on the Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express near Borkhedi, cracking windows on three coaches. No injuries were reported. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to find the culprits. A similar incident occurred a month ago.

Stone pelting was reported on Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Train No. 12290 after passing Borkhedi Station, resulting in cracking of the window glass of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5, Railways said. No passenger sustained any injury or loss.

Investigation and Official Response

"On receipt of information at about 20:46 hrs, RPF/GRP staff conducted a search between Borkhedi–Sindhi section from Km 803 to Km 796. The nearby areas of Borkhedi and Brahmani villages were also checked, and the Police Patil and local residents were questioned. No suspicious person or concrete evidence was found. The escort staff and passengers confirmed that an object/stone had struck the windows from outside at about 20:27 hrs," Railways said.

Case Registered

Further enquiry is in progress to ascertain the exact location of the incident on 26.09.2026 at 02:55 hrs. Crime No. 325/2026 under Section 153 of the Railway Act was registered against an unknown person, and investigation is in progress, officials said.

Similar Incident on Vande Bharat Express

Similarly, stones were pelted at the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express (22961) near Surat a month ago. Notably, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel was on board the train when the incident occurred, though she was reportedly in a different coach. Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) acted swiftly and apprehended one suspect in connection with the attack. (ANI)