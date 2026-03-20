VK Sasikala's new party and PMK founder S Ramadoss have formed an alliance for the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections. This move comes amid a rift, as Ramadoss's son, Anbumani, has joined the AIADMK-led NDA for the upcoming polls.

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 20 (ANI): VK Sasikala's newly floated party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss have formed an alliance for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Assembly elections.

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"We are happy to announce that All India Puratchithalaivar Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam and Pattali Makkal Katchi are forming an alliance in the states of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the upcoming Assembly Elections. This alliance will work to remove the traitorous identities of Tamil Nadu and improve the welfare of the people and the self-respect and autonomy of Tamil Nadu," both parties wrote in a press note.

Alliance Amid PMK Rift

Earlier today, VK Sasikala and S Ramadoss met in Villupuram. PMK leader and S Ramadoss' son, Anbumani Ramadoss, has joined the NDA after forming an agreement with AIADMK. Amid the father-son rift, the PMK founder held discussions with Sasikala. Sasikala and S Ramdoss were also rumoured to be in talks with actor-turned politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK); however, the party denied the speculations.

Tamil Nadu Election Landscape

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that Tamil Nadu would go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting of votes scheduled for May 4. The Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately, with the initiation of the election process for the 234-member state assembly, whose current tenure ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will look to turn the polls into a triangular contest.

Puducherry Polls

The Union Territory of Puducherry is all set to hold the 2026 Assembly Election on April 9 in a single phase, with counting of votes scheduled to take place on May 4. (ANI)