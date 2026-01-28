A grand Winter Snow Festival is set for February 8 at Sarthal in Jammu and Kashmir to promote it as a winter tourism hub. The event will feature cultural programs, adventure activities, and local stalls to boost the regional economy.

Festival to Promote Winter Tourism

The District Administration and the Tourism Department on Wednesday announced that a grand Winter Snow Festival will be organized at the Sarthal tourist destination in February. The festival is part of a broader initiative to establish the high-altitude Sarthal Valley as a sought-after winter tourism hub.

The District Administration and the Tourism Department will organise a grand Winter Snow Festival on February 8 at the Sarthal tourist destination, aiming to promote winter tourism and showcase the region's rich cultural heritage. However, no official notification has been issued so far. The MLA, Bani Dr. Rameshwar Singh, has shared the information on his official social media handle, confirming that the festival will be organised on February 8 in the Bani Circle area, creating excitement among locals and tourists alike.

About Sarthal Destination

Sarthal, a popular hill destination in the Jammu Division of Kathua District, is located around 35 kilometres from Bani town and approximately 175 kilometres from Lakhanpur, the main entry point to Kathua District. Known for its snow-covered landscapes, dense deodar forests, and serene environment, Sarthal attracts nature lovers and adventure seekers during the winter season.

Festival Highlights and Activities

The Snow Festival will be held from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, during which various government departments will set up dedicated stalls. Local residents will also install stalls featuring traditional products, handicrafts, and local cuisine, providing livelihood opportunities and promoting regional culture.

According to official sources, the festival will feature a grand cultural programme, including performances by renowned Jammu singer Saras Bharti and other artists. Local performers will also present traditional dances and folk music, highlighting the region's cultural diversity. In addition, exciting winter activities such as snow sledging, snowman activities, snowball games, campfire events, and other adventure-based attractions will be organised to enhance the visitor experience.

Future Vision and Economic Impact

With the Snow Festival 2026, Sarthal is emerging as a key winter tourism destination in the Jammu Division, expected to boost local tourism, hospitality businesses, and the regional economy. (ANI)